Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Netcore Cloud, a global leader in MarTech and customer engagement solutions, announced today the launch of its official, marketplace-certified plugin on the Shopify platform. The collaboration brings together Shopify's commerce infrastructure with Netcore's customer engagement capabilities, giving merchants a powerful, unified solution to automate and personalise customer journeys in real-time. The plugin enables e-commerce brands to unify store data and activate real-time campaigns across email, SMS, and WhatsApp in under four hours, with no developer effort.

* The partnership will enable Shopify merchants to leverage Netcore's capabilities to automate personalisation, cart recovery, and lifecycle journeys code-free

Co-designed for Shopify merchants, the plugin ensures a native experience that leverages Shopify's infrastructure for speed, security, and ease of setup. This powerful integration enables Shopify merchants to unify their store's transactional and behavioural data with Netcore Cloud's robust customer engagement platform. As a result, brands can now deliver smarter, personalised, and automated experiences across email, SMS, and WhatsApp, improving customer retention and driving revenue growth.

Unlike traditional integrations that require technical support, plugins like this are natively certified and install-ready, ensuring instant usability and seamless compatibility within the Shopify ecosystem. This ease of implementation removes technical barriers, shortens time-to-value, and brings enterprise-grade marketing automation within reach for businesses of all sizes. Once installed, merchants can immediately unlock powerful capabilities such as abandoned cart recovery journeys, personalised product recommendations, automated post-purchase follow-ups, and dynamic coupon delivery, ensuring customers stay engaged and informed at every stage of their journey.

"Shopify merchants often struggle to activate their customer data meaningfully. With this integration, we are eliminating that gap. By connecting real-time purchase signals and behavioural data to automated journeys and AI-powered personalisation, brands can unlock significantly higher engagement and retention," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud.

The Shopify-Netcore Marketplace Plugin delivers four key benefits for eCommerce brands:

- Enhanced Personalisation: Use rich Shopify data such as purchase history, product views, and browsing patterns to create campaigns that truly reflect individual customer interests.

- Automated Campaigns: Set up event-triggered journeys, from abandoned cart nudges to post-purchase sequences, ensuring timely and relevant engagement.

- Unified Data & Insights: Access both Shopify and Netcore data in one place, enabling smarter segmentation and deeper customer understanding.

- Improved Customer Engagement: Deliver highly contextual outreach across email, SMS, and WhatsApp to boost conversions and foster loyalty.

Arjun Soin, Founder, Clinikally said, "Integrating Netcore with our Shopify store was seamless -- no developer help needed. Within hours, we were up and running with access to rich customer data. The plugin instantly unlocked the ability to launch personalized, automated campaigns across email, WhatsApp, and SMS -- all from one place."

The plugin is now available via the Shopify App Store and the Netcore Cloud platform. For more information, including customer testimonials, please visit this link. This collaboration is part of Netcore's broader strategy to support digital-first commerce ecosystems through native platform partnerships.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as BarkBox, Vuori, BevMo, Carrier, JB Hi-Fi, Meta, ButcherBox, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more.

For more information visit www.shopify.com

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.

