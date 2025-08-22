Mumbai, August 22: Jio recharge plan of INR 249 was recently discontinued, which was an affordable option for many subscribers who wanted to get 28 days validity along with 1GB internet every day, along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day. Following this move, competitor Bharti Airtel removed its entry-level recharge plan. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea continued offering the 1GB per day plan; however, it was already priced higher than the Reliance Jio recharge plan.

Telecom companies have regularly updated their plans and, over the years, increased the prices of the entry-level offers, which makes it impossible for customers with limited earnings to recharge their smartphones regularly. BSNL also used to offer some affordable plans; however, it has also changed its most popular plans and now offers options that are priced higher and offer limited benefits. Airtel 249 Plan Discontinued: After Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Removes INR 249 Prepaid Plan; Check Which Plan Is Closest Option.

Airtel Recharge Plans

Airtel used to offer a recharge plan with 28 days of validity and 1 GB per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS at INR 299. However, the Indian telecom company has now removed that affordable plan and now offers its most affordable plan starting at INR 349. The Airtel subscribers will get 1.5GB per day for 28 days with 100 SMS. The second-best Airtel recharge plan is INR 361, which offers 50GB of data per month and has a validity of 30 days.

Jio Recharge Plans

Jio recharge plans for entry-level subscribers, after the discontinuation of the INR 249 plan, start at INR 299. It offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS, 28 days of validity, and unlimited calling. The second-best option offered by Reliance Jio is the INR 349 recharge plan. It comes with 2GB per day data, 28 days validity, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. Apple Music Airtel Prepaid Plan: Bharti Airtel Offers Free Access to Apple’s Music Streaming Service Amid Spotify Price Hike in India; Know Benefits, How To Activate.

Vodafone Recharge Plan

Vodafone offers three entry-level recharge plans for its subscribers. The first Vi recharge plan costs INR 299 and offers 1GB data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for 28 28-day validity period. The second affordable plan offers 1.5GB daily data usage along with 100SMS, and unlimited calling for 30 days at INR 349. The third plan , Vodafone Idea recharge plan, requires the subscribers to pay INR 408 for 28 days validity, 2GB data daily usage, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS.

