Business News | Netradyne Strengthens Global Leadership and Expands Presence in Europe Through the Acquisition of Moove Connected Mobility

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, today announced the acquisition of Moove Connected Mobility, a leading European fleet intelligence and connected mobility company with deep expertise across major European markets.

The company says, this acquisition represents a significant milestone in Netradyne's global expansion and underscores the company's long-term commitment to Europe as a core strategic region. By combining Netradyne's AI-driven edge intelligence platform with Moove's strong local presence, customer relationships, and operational experience, the company is creating a scaled, durable foundation to serve enterprise customers across the continent.

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Following the acquisition, Moove will become part of Netradyne Europe, serving as a central operating hub for regional sales, customer engagement, partnerships, and market development. The combined organization will allow Netradyne to accelerate growth in Europe while maintaining close proximity to customers, regulators, and ecosystem partners.

"Europe is a critical pillar of our global strategy," said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne. "This acquisition reflects a clear commitment to building long-term presence, leadership, and trust in the region. By bringing together Moove's local expertise and relationships with Netradyne's AI platform, we are uniquely positioned to support European fleets at scale while staying deeply anchored in the region."

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According to the company, Moove's leadership team brings decades of experience navigating Europe's regulatory, operational, and cultural landscape for commercial mobility. Jeroen Bruinooge, former CEO of Moove Connected Mobility, will assume the role of SVP & GM, Europe at Netradyne, focused on leading Netradyne's European go-to-market strategy, regional partnerships, and customer success.

Together, the combined teams will focus on delivering practical, intelligent solutions that help fleet operators improve safety outcomes, enhance driver performance, and gain consistent operational insights. The acquisition also strengthens Netradyne's ability to support global customers seeking a unified, AI-powered fleet platform across North America, Europe, and Asia.

This move reflects Netradyne's broader mission to build a truly global AI company with regional depth, local accountability, and long-term investment in the markets it serves.

According to company information, Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for smarter fleets and safer roads. An award-winning industry leader in driver safety and fleet management, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, improve fuel efficiency, and optimize operations. Netradyne sets the standard among fleet operating companies for enhancing and sustaining safety and efficiency outcomes through driver trust and lasting behavior change. Using AI-vision technology to analyze 1.3+ trillion minutes and 27+ billion miles, Netradyne offers an industry-first driver and fleet scoring system that recognizes and rewards safe, fuel-efficient driving behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco, Nashville, and Bangalore.

According to company information, Moove is leading provider of fleet performance services, supporting organizations across Europe in optimizing fleet operations through connected data.

The company delivers a fully integrated, end-to-end service that connects vehicles, drivers, and multiple data sources into a unified flow of insight and action. By combining telematics, analytics, and operational expertise, Moove enables organizations to actively manage fleet performance across safety, utilization, fuel consumption, and maintenance. (ANI)

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