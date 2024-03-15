ATK

New Delhi [India], March 15: GameOn, an innovative all-sports content creation community by Reliance Jio-backed NEWJ, is revolutionizing the fan experience by building a platform 'for fans, by fans', From classic sports like cricket, WWE, F1 to the latest e-gaming and esports, the social-first, video-only platform is carving a niche in sports reportage.

India's burgeoning sports scene is fueled by a massive and diverse fan base. According to Comscore (2023), India ranks second globally in online news consumption, with 88% accessing news through social media platforms (Google-Kantar Report, 2023). Statista (2023) further highlights over 150 million active online consumers of news in Indian languages, primarily in rural areas. This underscores the immense potential of a platform like GameOn, which leverages social media and caters to engage with fans.

GameOn breaks away from traditional sports coverage, offering a fresh perspective with simplified explanations for fans and by fans. Their signature series 'What's the Vibe?' delves deeper than just on-field performances, exploring the personalities, motivations, and controversies surrounding athletes, sports managers and other sports personalities. From epic rivalries to iconic moments like Sir Alex Ferguson signing Cristiano Ronaldo and India's first NBA draft pick, GameOn sparks engaging fan discussions in a simplified and relatable manner. Another fan-centric initiative is 'The GameOn Podcast' which features authentic conversations led by passionate fans.

This unique blend of content and community engagement fosters a strong sense of belonging for sports enthusiasts across India.

"GameOn was born from the desire to create a sports community driven by fans, not simply experts," says Kunal Chadhary, co-founder and COO at NEWJ. "As a sports fan myself, I understand the need for a new-age platform that caters to India's growing sports fandom. We aim to educate and entertain fans, allowing them to be part of the process and actively engage in discussions."

GameOn is present on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, and has a reach of 20 Million+ in 3 months since launch.

GameOn by NEWJ is an all-sports content creation community that brings together passionate fans to provide a fresh and simplified perspective on stories that are closest to their hearts. Through engaging video content and a fan-led podcast, GameOn aims to create an inclusive space for sports enthusiasts to connect and share their love for sports.

NEWJ was founded in 2018 with the mantra 'Stories of India, for India, by India.' Backed by Reliance-Jio, NEWJ is a video-first, social-only platform that publishes stories in 13 languages with an aim to take factual, credible news to every corner of the country. Ranked 25th among the top 50 Global Digital Media Companies by Tubular Labs Ltd., NEWJ expanded beyond news in 2023 to set up its 360-degree creative and digital solutions vertical ASK Media Labs, under which it has curated end-to-end result-driven marketing campaigns for brands like NBA, CRED, boAt, Netflix, Mumbai Indians and GoPro among others. It also applies its vernacular expertise to help brands reach regional markets.

