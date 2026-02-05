Washington DC, February 5: Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined the cast of a new 'Exorcist' film, which will also star Scarlett Johansson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is being written and directed by Mike Flanagan, known for his adaptations of Stephen King's works such as Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep. Flanagan has described the project as a "fresh and bold" take on the iconic horror franchise.

The upcoming feature is neither a remake nor a sequel but is set within The Exorcist "universe." Ejiofor reunites with Flanagan following their collaboration on The Life of Chuck, which won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter said Ejiofor will portray an ex-con turned priest. Johansson is set to play the mother of a young character portrayed by Jacobi Jupe. Diane Lane also stars in the film.

The original Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin and based on William Peter Blatty's novel, centered on the demonic possession of a young girl and the priests who attempt to save her. The film received 10 Academy Award nominations. The new project will be released theatrically by Universal Pictures, with a release date set for March 12, 2027. Production is expected to take place in New York City.

The film is being produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Flanagan's Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum serves as producer, with Ryan Turek as executive producer. David Robinson produces for Morgan Creek Entertainment, while Alexandra Magistro executive produces for Red Room Pictures.

Ejiofor, who received an Academy Award nomination and a BAFTA Award for his performance in 12 Years a Slave, has appeared in films such as Children of Men, Love Actually, and Marvel's Doctor Strange franchise. He was recently seen in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Netflix's The Old Guard 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

