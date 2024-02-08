SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 8: Asia's Best Event institute NIEM The Institute of Event Management (A vision crafted by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla) organized the Event Manager of the Year Awards at the Mayor's Hall in Mumbai. A global leading holistic health guru/corporate spiritual coach, Mickey Mehta was the chief guest and gave away the awards. The event, a celebration of creativity and skill, began with a heartfelt tribute to the late Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, the visionary architect of NIEM. Dr. Bhiwandiwalla's influence, passion for events, and commitment to excellence turned NIEM into more than just an educational institution; it became a nurturing family where creativity flourished. The event served as a living tribute to his indomitable spirit and lasting legacy. The show is conceptualised by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla (Founder Dean & Director).

The list of winners from different educational institutes were Karthik Devadiga and Samiksha Varma from Thakur College; Krishna Birla from Mithibai College; Ankita Yadav and Sonu Sahani from Khar Education Society College; Sujal Tari, Prabuddha Yadav , Aman Shetty and Diksha Kotian from Dahanukar college; Prasen Shah, Manav Lakhani and Manavi Vohra from NM College; Manas Agarawal and Sai More from PTVA's Mulund College; Kinjal Jethawa and Fiza Qureshi from Maniben Nanavati College; Harsh Shah, Bhoomika Sharma, Hetanshi Doshi and Yash Solanki from MK Sanghvi College; Rucha Phatak, Dharmil Bhatia, Manav Merchant, Akshat Mehta, Rugved Surve, Rishi Thakkar and Mukesh Yadavar from Nagindas Khandwala College, Vikas Samala and Chandan Shinde from Lala Lajpat Rai College, Alisha Patkar from R.D National College, Rahul Boit and Raj Brahmbhatt from Dalmia College, Anoushka Kode and Anish Ambavane from Podar College, Nivan Sadh, Jayesh Jaisinghani and Manav Ahuja from HR College, Animesh Singh and Karan Adsule from Bhavan's College, Smriti Jha from V.G. Vaze College, Piyush Dudani and Isha Dokhale from KJ Somaiya College, Shaikh Afsha from Rizvi College, Burhanuddin Cutlery Wala and Ishanya Jani from Sydenham College.

In super EMY category, the coveted winner was Nagindas Khandwala college, MK Sanghvi were first runner up while Khar Education Society secured the second runner up position. Prof. Khushbu Wadhwani, Prof. Pratima Patki from MK Sangvi College and Prof. Martina from KJ Somaiya College were present to support their students. The show was organized by NIEM students. We would like to thank all the principal, faculty member and parents. The Mumbai show was hosted by Hugo d'Souza.

All these keep happening at NIEM which is appreciated by students and teachers for delivering what it promises. The first preference of the event industry is always NIEM. The teaching curriculum is industry recognised. NIEM teaches its students in a very simple and practical way by a highly qualified event faculty, workshops by India's event greats, a detailed in-house plan with National Integration day, theme parties, dance shows, college idol, event manager of the year award and the ever popular National level pageant Mr. & Ms. University, which are star studded and meticulously planned. The students of NIEM get training in events from grass-root levels as all events are planned and executed by the students of NIEM. NIEM students work on 90% of India's top most live events and the hands on training on live events by NIEM is unmatched. NIEM's placement record is the best in the industry and many NIEM students have formed famous event companies. NIEM is an approved training centre of the National Skill Development Corporation under the skill development Ministry. NIEM is also skill provider for various reputed Universities for their event management course. With such a great curriculum NIEM offers NSDC approved event management courses.

NIEM has also been mentioned in Limca Book of Records, the famous Forbes Magazine, Fortune magazine and India Today for being the top event management institute in Asia. Admission for academic year 2024 - 2025 begins on February 14, 2024.

You can visit us on www.niemindia.com or call us on 9226995214

