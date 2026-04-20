PNN

New Delhi [India], April 20: On the sacred and auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Delhi Saraswat Sangha hosted the Prana Pratistha (consecration) and Dhwajarohana (ceremonial flag hoisting) of the newly constructed Shri Shri Nigamananda Asan Mandir in New Delhi.

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This spiritually significant ceremony was organised with deep devotion under the divine inspiration and blessings of Sadguru Paramahamsa Shrimad Swami Nigamananda Saraswati Deva, whose timeless teachings continue to illuminate the path of seekers striving for inner realization and liberation.

The two-day spiritual celebration, commenced on April 18, 2026, had thousands of devotees in a series of sacred Vedic rituals including Mangal Arati, Guru Vandana, Kalash Yatra, Surya Puja, Ankur Ropana, and Agni Sthapana. The programme culminated in the grand Prana Pratistha and Dhwajarohana ceremonies on April 19, marking a moment of profound spiritual significance.

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Adding a unique intellectual and devotional dimension to the occasion, Hindi translations of four seminal works of Sadguru Nigamananda Dev Ji were ceremonially released. These revered texts--"Yogi Guru," "Gyani Guru," "Premika Guru," and "Tantrika Guru"--beautifully articulate the four foundational paths of Yoga, Gyan (Knowledge), Prem (Divine Love), and Tantra Sadhana, offering timeless guidance for modern spiritual aspirants.

Shri Sangram Dhar, President of the Delhi Saraswat Sangha, described the ceremony as a sacred initiative and a humble offering at the lotus feet of Gurudev. He stated, "We are committed to preserving and sharing this eternal wisdom with generations to come." The temple is envisioned as a spiritual centre where seekers can experience the harmonious integration of Yoga, Gyan, Prem, and Tantra as taught by Sadguru Nigamananda Dev Ji.

This sacred initiative has been made possible through the collective dedication, guidance, and inspiration of many committed individuals and organisations. Marga Darshana (guidance) by Santosh K. Mohanty, President, and Sarat Ch. Singh Deo, Parichalak of Nilachala Saraswat Sangh, Puri, along with the Prerana from Sj. Ramakanta Jena of Cuttack Saraswat Sangh, have played a vital role in shaping this spiritual endeavour. The efforts of the Delhi Saraswat Sangha leadership, including Sangram Dhar (President), Tapan K. Mohapatra (Secretary), and Jitendra Nath Tripathy (Treasurer), have been instrumental in bringing this vision to fruition. The foundation laid by late DD Pradhan, Founder President, and late Prabhakar Mohanty, Founder Secretary, continues to guide and strengthen this noble mission.

The organizers emphasized that the temple is not merely a place of worship, but a vibrant centre for spiritual learning, cultural continuity, and inner awakening, rooted deeply in the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Devotees, spiritual seekers, and members of the public are warmly invited to be part of this divine celebration and receive blessings.

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