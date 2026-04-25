VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Nihilent has announced the launch of nSEPIA Beta, marking the first market testing phase of the world's first emotion wellness platform designed to help users measure their emotional state objectively and improve it through personalised interventions within minutes. The beta is now available for market testing.

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The opening of nSEPIA's private beta was marked with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mr. Kiran Deshpande, Executive Council Member, SemiX IIT Bombay and Board Member, 14Trees Foundation, signifying the beginning of a transformative journey in emotional wellness. The evening also brought together the first "Founding Circle", a select group of early participants who will actively engage with the platform and contribute to shaping its evolution.

Built as a closed loop system and grounded in a clear belief that emotional wellness should be accessible, understood, and available on demand, nSEPIA has been developed to bring structure and measurability to emotional wellness. The platform first detects a user's emotional state through a quick scan, then recommends interventions aligned to that state and finally enables the user to validate change through a rescan. In doing so, it moves emotional wellness away from assumption and subjective interpretation toward clearer understanding and measurable response.

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At a time when stress, anxiety, burnout, worry and emotional strain are becoming a growing part of everyday life, nSEPIA addresses a gap that has remained largely unresolved. While physical health can be assessed through established indicators, emotional health has continued to rely on self-report, expression or broad wellness content. nSEPIA has been built to change that by enabling users to understand, track, and improve their emotional state in a clear and consistent way.

The platform begins with a 30 second scan that captures emotional state in real time. Powered by Emoscape, a clinically validated emotion AI engine that objectively extracts emotional signatures independent of expression, language and culture the scan is intended to give users a more objective understanding of how they actually feel. Following this, users are presented with a visual representation of their emotional state in the form of an emotion orb, and observation-based guidance that explains the state in simple language.

At its core is the Emoscape engine. An AI-led system that scans the face for subtle, involuntary signals to map emotional state in real time, independent of expression or language. The goal is simple: to help people understand what they truly feel, and work with it more effectively.

Based on the emotional state detected, nSEPIA offers exclusive, science backed emotion interventions including music, breathwork, yoga, and meditation. These are not generic wellness options, but experiences aligned to the user's current emotional state. The platform also includes an emotion scale, progress tracking, and a rescan option that allows users to observe whether their emotional state has shifted after an intervention.

This combination of emotional clarity, personalised action, and measurable proof defines nSEPIA's value and sets it apart from existing offerings in the wellness space. Rather than functioning as a meditation app or a therapy alternative, nSEPIA introduces a new category that combines emotion measurement, personalised intervention, and outcome validation within one system.

The beta launch will allow Nihilent to test nSEPIA in the market, understand how users engage with the platform, and gather feedback that will help shape the next stage of its development. The beta phase is expected to offer early insight into user behaviour, intervention preferences, and the role such a platform can play in everyday emotional wellbeing.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. L. C. Singh, Founder and Executive Chairman, Nihilent, said, "Technology has measured almost everything around us, but very little within us. nSEPIA is a step toward changing that. nSEPIA Beta represents an important step in bringing a new way of looking at emotional wellness into the market. While emotional health affects everyday life in profound ways, it has largely remained outside the reach of structured measurement and response. nSEPIA has been built to address that gap. It gives users a way to understand their emotional state more clearly, act on it through relevant interventions, and track change over time. With the beta now available for market testing, we look forward to seeing how this platform begins to shape real world use.

With the launch of nSEPIA Beta, Nihilent takes an important step in opening early market access to a platform built around clarity, response, and measurable progress, while introducing a new approach to emotional wellness.

About Nihilent

Nihilent is a global consulting, products and solutions company specializing in business transformation, digital innovation, data analytics and technology solutions. Founded in 2000, it operates in multiple countries, helping businesses enhance efficiency and customer experience. nSEPIA is one of Nihilent's pioneering emotional wellness platforms, reflecting the company's focus on creating category-defining solutions that bridge technology, human behaviour and ancient wisdom.

https://www.nihilent.com/

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