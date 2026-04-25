Home

India

News INDIA Sadhana Shetty Extortion Case: Influencer Accused of Blackmailing Bengaluru Clinic Owner for INR 1.5 Crore A 31-year-old cosmetic clinic owner in Bengaluru has filed an extortion complaint against social media influencer Sadhana Shetty, accusing her of blackmailing him for INR 1.5 crore after initially approaching him for promotional work.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A 31-year-old cosmetic clinic owner in Bengaluru has filed an extortion complaint against social media influencer Sadhana Shetty, accusing her of blackmailing him for INR 1.5 crore after initially approaching him for promotional work.

The complaint was lodged by V Karthik Putha, who runs a clinic in Jayanagar 4th Block offering skin, hair, and aesthetic treatments. According to police, the complaint was registered on April 13 at Jayanagar Police Station, and the accused has been summoned for questioning.

How the Alleged Extortion Began

Karthik stated that he came across Shetty on Instagram while looking for promotional opportunities for his clinic. The two met at a café in Jayanagar in August 2024 to discuss a potential collaboration. Over time, Shetty allegedly gained his trust and became personally close to him. From Dates to Blackmail: Bengaluru Influencer Accused of Recording Private Videos, Demanding INR 1.5 Crore From Clinic Owner.

He claims that during this period, she accessed private chats, personal photos, and videos. She is also accused of secretly recording private moments without his consent.

Blackmail and Financial Demands

According to the complaint, Shetty allegedly threatened to share the private content with his wife, family members, and media outlets unless he paid INR 1.5 crore. Fearing reputational damage, Karthik claims he transferred INR 5 lakh to her bank account, paid another INR 5 lakh in cash, and gave gold jewellery worth INR 1.05 lakh along with an iPhone valued at INR 1.5 lakh.

Despite these payments, the influencer allegedly continued to demand the full amount, promising to delete the content only after receiving INR 1.5 crore. Gurugram Shocker: Yoga Teacher, Wife Accused of Blackmailing Woman With Objectionable Photos and Videos.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

Police said that when the complainant failed to meet the demand, the accused allegedly shared the content with his wife, leading to domestic issues. A case has been registered under extortion charges and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).