Business News | NineE AI Introduces a New Way to Discover Fashion and Lifestyle Products Online

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Online shopping has become increasingly efficient, but not always inspiring. Most platforms today either depend on keyword searches or algorithm-heavy feeds that push products based on popularity, ads, or trends. A new Indian startup, NineE AI, believes there's room for something different: a more exploratory way to shop online.

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The company has introduced what it calls an "Exploration Engine" - an AI-powered platform designed to help users discover styles, products, and visual ideas across the internet in a more open-ended and curated way.

Rather than functioning like a conventional search engine or e-commerce marketplace, NineE AI focuses on helping users browse through aesthetics, moods, and style directions, even when they may not know exactly what they are looking for.

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Available at NineE AI, the platform brings together fashion, footwear, and lifestyle inspirations from across the web into a single interface where users can explore, save, and organize discoveries into personal collections.

According to founder and CEO Aakash Jethwani, the idea emerged from a gap in how modern shopping experiences are designed.

"Discovery is still one of the most overlooked parts of online shopping. Most platforms are optimized for transactions, not exploration. We wanted to build something that feels more intuitive and inspiring for shoppers who are still figuring out their style or looking for new ideas," he said.

The platform uses AI to surface visually similar products, curated looks, and related style pathways based on a user's interactions and preferences. Users can continue exploring different directions organically, creating an experience that feels closer to browsing through inspirations rather than scrolling through product listings.

In addition to its consumer-facing experience, NineE AI is also introducing tools for direct-to-consumer brands through its Brand Console. The console is aimed at helping brands appear within discovery journeys, potentially connecting them with users earlier in the decision-making process.

The platform is currently focused on fashion, footwear, and lifestyle categories, with plans to expand into additional verticals over time.

About NineE AI

NineE AI is the world's first Exploration Engine for shoppers. Built on the belief that shopping should feel like discovery, NineE uses AI to bring the best styles, products, and ideas from across the internet into one seamless experience.

Sign-ups are currently open for all users, with free access available during the launch phase.

Media Contact:

social@ninee.ai

www.ninee.ai

console.ninee.ai (Brand Console)

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