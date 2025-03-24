VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013) a renowned investment management firm specializing in urban infrastructure and structured finance, has successfully completed the first exit under its Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund - 1 (RESO-I), through an investment in Suvita Real Estate Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Private Limited (SPRE).

Investment Overview

Nisus Finance had invested INR 105 crore in Senior Secured Rated Listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by Suvita Real Estate Private Limited in January 2024. These NCDs were listed on the wholesale debt segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The investment was structured to provide capital for a 12.16-acre land parcel in Manjri Budruk, Pune, supporting SPRE's growth in the mid-income affordable housing segment.

Exit Details

The NCDs were fully redeemed by SPRE using internal accruals and capitalization. This exit, managed by Nisus BCD Advisors LLP, delivered an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 18.74%, marking a key milestone for RESO-I.

Project and Market Overview

The 12.16-acres land parcel in Manjri Budruk, Pune, has a development potential of ~2.1 million sq. ft. of saleable area and is planned as an affordable housing and mixed-use township. Located in Eastern Pune along NH-9 (Pune-Solapur Road), Manjri Budruk is a fast-growing suburban locality that has seen significant sales and value appreciation over the past three years. The land is part of a larger development spread across ~148 acres by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, strengthening its presence in Pune's affordable housing market.

About RESO-I Fund

RESO-I focuses on value-accretive opportunities in real estate, targeting high-yield, asset-backed investments in seven major metropolitan cities. The fund specializes in structured capital solutions for special situations, with investments designed for short- to medium-term tenures to maximize value creation.

This successful exit underscores Nisus Finance's commitment to structured real estate investments, demonstrating its ability to generate strong returns while supporting high-potential real estate developments.

Commenting on the update Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, said: "This successful investment and early exit reflect our strategic approach to structured capital--backing established counterparties like SPRE while ensuring strong risk-adjusted returns. Our partnership with SPRE has been built on trust, market insight, and precise execution, allowing us to deploy capital effectively and unlock value efficiently. The early redemption underscores not only the resilience of the underlying asset but also the financial strength of SPRE. We look forward to fostering this relationship further as they continue expanding their development portfolio with confidence and momentum."

Commenting on the update Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director Group Promoter's Office, MD - Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) said: "Our association with Nisus Finance played a key role in accelerating our business objectives, providing us with the right financial structuring to optimize our growth strategy. With a robust foundation and market-driven execution, we were able to exit this investment well ahead of schedule, demonstrating the strength of our assets and financial positioning. The synergy between both organizations has resulted in a seamless transaction, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration, leveraging structured capital to drive future growth and unlock new opportunities."

