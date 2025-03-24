New Delhi, March 24: Audi Q9 SUV, considered one of the largest SUVs with seven seats, is all set to launch in 2026. The Audi Q9 SUV is expected to have notable design upgrades and improved specifications and features. The premium car from Audi was recently spotted testing on the roads, hinting at the size and design changes.

Audi Q9 SUV is expected to be available in six and seven-seater options, offering enough space for a group of people. The car will likely compete with the others in the segment, including BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. The vehicle will be launched in India, likely around INR 1.50 (ex-showroom), and offer various premium features. Aston Martin Vanquish Launched in India at INR 8.85 Crore With V12 Twin-Turbo Engine; Check Specifications and Features.

Audi Q9 SUV Specifications and Features

Audi Q9 flagship SUV may be the most significant car offered by the German automobile maker. It is expected to follow the layout of the Q7 in terms of offering three-row and seven seats. However, it will be more luxurious than the Audi Q7. On the other hand, the company may offer the six-seater variant with configurations like Bentley Bentayga.

In terms of powertrain, Audi Q9 SUV 2026 may have a wide range of options based on the new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). The car engines could range from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine to a powerful V8 engine. It is expected that the V8 engine could be available in the SQ9 model, which would be performance-based and with a plug-in hybrid setup. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S Launched in India in Petrol and CNG Variants; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Audi A9 SUV will be launched in the global market and will likely be introduced in India. The demand for such a large flagship SUV is considerable in India, as a similar segment has seen success. Audi may assemble this car locally at its Indian factory at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

