New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog on Thursday announced a partnership with KidEx Venture Private Limited to leverage KidEx's technology platform "IKIGAI" to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among school students.

Over a two-year timeframe, Atal Innovation Mission and KidEx will outreach at least 10 lakh young learners and enable them to get exposure to AIM proprietary programs on innovation and entrepreneurship, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

"At AIM, we're committed to leveraging our network of state-of-the-art Atal Tinkering Labs to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. This partnership with KidEx will provide an enhanced experience for our innovators, teachers and mentors. Having smart and intuitive technology solutions such as these will augment the innovation experience for ATLs," said Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

The partnership's first engagement will go live on 1 May 2022 with AIM Bootcamp, ATL Tinkerpreneur for students of 9600+ schools. The event is a 9-week virtual bootcamp to equip students with 21st century digital and entrepreneurship skills. The event is available for free for students of ATL network schools in Std. VI-XII, the NITI Aayog said. (ANI)

