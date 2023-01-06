New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Niti Aayog on Friday said a fictitious message was being circulated in media that a list was shared by the think tank on privatisation of public sector banks.

According to a statement released on Friday, the think tank said that no such list as mentioned has been shared by Niti Aayog in any form.

Also Read | Air India Urinating Incident: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police, Air India, DGCA; Seeks Details of Action Taken Against Airline for Negligence.

The 'report' published on Friday said "government officials were making extensive preparations for the eventual privatisation of banking institutions. It also said Niti Aayog recently announced the names of financial institutions to be privatised."

"In the released list of Niti Aayog, the government has no plan to privatise Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda," the report said.

Also Read | Prince Harry Reveals How and When He Lost Virginity After Having Sex With Older Woman in Field Behind Pub.

The report also stated: "A government official has also revealed that no one involved in the government's bank consolidation is eligible to participate in the privatisation process." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)