Business News | Nivia Sports Announced as Official Sports and Gym Gear Partner of Punjab Kings for IPL 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: Nivia Sports, one of India's most enduring and trusted sports brands, has announced a new partnership with IPL franchise Punjab Kings, coming on board as the team's Official Sports and Gym Gear Partner for the 2026 season.

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As part of this strategic collaboration, Nivia Sports will equip the team with a comprehensive range of high-performance training, fitness, and sporting gear throughout the season. This partnership highlights both organisations' shared commitment to excellence, performance, and the relentless pursuit of progress, values that lie at the core of each brand.

For Nivia Sports, this partnership marks a pivotal milestone in its ongoing journey to strengthen its presence in elite Indian sport. With the Indian Premier League being among the most widely viewed sporting events in the country, the association offers Nivia unparalleled visibility and engagement with millions of cricket fans nationwide.

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The collaboration also signals a broader industry shift, as IPL teams increasingly partner with leading Indian sportswear and equipment brands to deepen local ties and elevate their competitive infrastructure.

Punjab Kings head into IPL 2026 with a formidable squad led by captain Shreyas Iyer, alongside key players including Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, and Marcus Stoinis. The franchise has further strengthened its lineup with recent additions such as Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis.

Rooted in a legacy dating back to 1934 under Freewill Sports, Nivia has consistently balanced heritage with modern innovation. With a robust portfolio spanning sports equipment, footwear, and accessories, the brand is renowned for engineering products that prioritise durability, precision, and consistency, designed for athletes at every level.

Guided by a philosophy that views sport as both a discipline and a way of life, Nivia Sports continues to champion the democratisation of access to world-class sporting gear. Its distinction as the first Indian brand to secure approvals from global bodies such as FIFA and FIBA underscores its technical credibility and unwavering commitment to global standards.

This partnership with Punjab Kings is a natural extension of that ethos, uniting high-performance sport and accessible innovation on a national stage.

"Partnering with Punjab Kings for the 2026 season is a significant milestone for us at Nivia Sports. This collaboration goes beyond visibility; it is about contributing meaningfully to a high-performance environment where athletes are constantly pushing boundaries. As a proudly Indian brand, we are committed to delivering technically robust, reliable gear that meets the demands of elite sport while staying accessible to the wider sporting community.

"The Indian Premier League represents the pinnacle of competitive cricket and fan engagement in India, and being associated with a dynamic team like Punjab Kings allows us to showcase our innovation on one of the biggest stages in sport. We see this partnership as a natural extension of our legacy, where heritage meets modern performance, and we look forward to supporting the team in their pursuit of excellence throughout the season," says Dhruv Kharabanda, Director, Nivia Sports.

As Nivia Sports continues to evolve with a bold, performance-led vision, its partnership with Punjab Kings reinforces its standing at the intersection of heritage and high-performance sport, empowering athletes to play harder, aim higher, and achieve more.

About Nivia Sports

Nivia Sports is one of India's most enduring homegrown sports brands, with a legacy dating back to 1934 under Freewill Sports. Known for blending heritage with a modern, performance-led approach, the brand offers a wide portfolio of sports equipment, footwear, and accessories. Nivia is committed to empowering athletes at every level by delivering high-quality, innovative, and reliable products that meet global standards. As the first Indian brand to receive FIFA and FIBA approvals for its sports balls, it holds strong technical credibility on the world stage. With a focus on accessibility, Nivia continues to democratise sport by offering world-class products at competitive price points. Rooted in authenticity and driven by ambition, Nivia stands for resilience, performance, and continuous progress.

Website- https://www.niviasports.com/

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/niviasports/

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