Business News | NPPA Caps Retail Prices of 42 Drug Formulations, Issues Fresh Notification

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has revised the retail prices of 42 drug formulations under the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The revised prices will apply to a range of commonly used medicines, including combinations for pain management, antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, anti-diabetic medicines, and vitamin supplements.

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As per the notification, dated April 30, the ceiling retail prices specified are exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), and manufacturers may add GST only if it is actually payable to the government.

Among the formulations covered are combinations such as aceclofenac-paracetamol-serratiopeptidase tablets priced at Rs 10.18 per tablet, atorvastatin-ezetimibe tablets ranging between Rs 21.36 and Rs 32.46 depending on strength, and clopidogrel-aspirin-atorvastatin capsules priced between Rs 6.19 and Rs 8.80 per capsule.

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The list also includes antibiotics like cefixime with potassium clavulanate and cefuroxime-based formulations, as well as antidiabetic drugs such as gliclazide with metformin. Prices for certain high-value formulations, including relugolix-based combination therapies, have been capped above Rs 100 per tablet depending on the manufacturer.

NPPA stated that manufacturers of these "new drugs" are required to fix retail prices in accordance with the notified ceiling and must issue price lists in Form V to the authority and state drug controllers.

Retailers and dealers have also been directed to display updated price lists prominently at their business premises to ensure transparency for consumers.

The authority warned that any non-compliance with the notified prices would attract recovery of overcharged amounts along with interest under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The notification supersedes any earlier price orders for the same formulations and strengths issued prior to this revision. (ANI)

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