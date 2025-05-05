NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Network People Services Technologies Ltd. (NPST), India's leading payments and technology service provider, has successfully migrated from the NSE Emerge platform to the Mainboards of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

The migration involves 1,93,89,900 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each and has been carried out in compliance with SEBI's Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2018.

On this milestone achievement by the company, Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-founder and CEO, NPST commented, "The step-up positions NPST for '2.0 and beyond'--the next phase of our journey. Moving to the Mainboard reinforces our credibility and provides us the flexibility to keep creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and investors. We are just at the beginning of what we believe will be a truly transformative growth journey."

Founded in 2013, NPST operates across key layers of India's financial technology stack, including UPI switching, merchant acquiring, digital banking infrastructure, and regulatory technology. The company currently serves over 100 plus customers - banks and fintech institutions, playing a critical role in driving Bharat's digital transformation.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Aggarwal, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, NPST, said, "This is an important milestone in our development and the beginning of a new era. The transition to NSE and BSE Mainboards enhances corporate governance, builds investor trust, and strengthens our foundation to scale sustainably. It's a structural advancement that sets the stage for the next decade of growth."

Savita Vashist, Co-founder and Executive Director, NPST, added, "NPST's transition to the mainboard is a moment of immense pride. From the outset, our vision has been to empower the ecosystem with cutting-edge technology, making digital payments simpler, partnerships stronger, and possibilities bigger. This milestone energizes us to expand our global footprint, deepen our investments in AI/ML--especially in the RegTech space and continue innovating across the financial value chain with excellence and trust."

The company is entering this new phase with strong momentum. For the first nine months of FY25, NPST recorded a 78.5% year-on-year increase in revenue, with net profit rising by 133% to Rs. 38.91 crore. EBITDA also grew 96.2% to Rs. 55.71 crore, showcasing robust operational leverage and business scalability.

The performance follows an exceptional FY24, where NPST posted revenues of Rs. 130.08 crore (216% YoY increase), EBITDA of Rs. 43.70 crore (253% YoY increase), and net profit of Rs. 26.71 crore (310% YoY increase).

The listing is integral to NPST's broader '2.0' strategy, which focuses on transformation, innovation, and growth. Through this strategy, the company aims to expand into high-potential verticals such as embedded finance, AI-driven risk and compliance solutions, and B2B bill payments--sectors with a combined market opportunity of approximately $50bn within India's rapidly digitalizing financial services landscape.

As part of its international growth plans, NPST has recently established an office in Dubai as the first step in entering key global markets. The company is also investing heavily in talent acquisition, with plans to increase its workforce by 50% to support the next growth stage.

Incorporated in 2013, NPST is a leading fintech firm in India, specializing in UPI payments and digital banking, operating as both a Technology Service Provider (TSP) and a Payment Platform as a Service Provider (PPaaS). Solutions include online and offline transaction processing, banking super apps, fraud prevention, dispute management, and compliance tech. NPST's mission is to deliver financial technology solutions across the financial value chain--serving banks, fintechs, and other industry players--and to drive the growth of the digital payments ecosystem.

NPST supports over 100 customers and processes more than 60 million transactions daily, advancing businesses, individuals, communities, and economies through its innovative solutions. For FY24, the company has reported total revenues of Rs. 130.08 Cr with 216% YoY growth, EBITDA of Rs. 43.70 Cr with 253% YoY growth, and net profit of Rs. 26.71 Cr with 310% YoY growth.

For more details, please visit www.npstx.com.

