Mumbai, May 5: Lava has launched a new budget smartphone in India called 'Lava Yuva Star 2' under the INR 10,000 price range. The new Lava Yuva Star 2 is the successor of Lava Yuva Star launched in August 2024 in India. Compared to the previous year's model which had three colours, the new Yuva Star 2 comes in only two colours - Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory. The design of the smartphone is also sleek and modern.

Lava Yuva Star 2 price in India starts at INR 6,499 for the base variant having 4GB LPDDR5x RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is only available in a single variant. Moreover, smartphone users can increase the RAM of the device with the help of virtual RAM up to an additional 4GB. They can also increase the internal memory of the device up to 512GB using a microSD card. The new model's price is kept the same by Lava Mobiles as the previous model. The upgrade, however, is in the design. It is sleeker than before due to its dual-camera setup on the rear. Realme GT 7 Series To Launch Soon in India With Bigger Batteries; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Lava Yuva Star 2 Specifications and Features

Lava Yuva Star 2 features a UNISOC octa-core processor mated with an out-of-the-box Android 14 GO Edition operating system. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery capacity with 10W fast-charging speed. In terms of photography, the smartphone comes with a 13MP primary and a secondary AI camera with LED flash. Lava Yuva Star 2 includes a 5MP front-facing camera, which is helpful for taking selfies and doing video conferencing. iQOO Neo 10 Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Yuva Star 2 comes with a 6.75-inch large display with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 2.5D glass that offers rounded edges. Besides, the new Lava budget smartphone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack slot, Dual 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2 version, anonymous call recording and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

