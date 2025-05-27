NR Vandana Tex Industries to open Rs27.89 crore IPO from May 28 to May 30, 2025.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27: The Rs. 27.89 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of NR Vandana Tex Industries Limited, a leading designer, manufacturer and wholesaler of cotton textile products, is set to open on Wednesday, May 28, and will close on Friday, May 30.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs. 42 to Rs. 45 per share. The IPO is a completely fresh issue of 61,98,000 shares and will raise Rs. 27.89 crore at the upper end of the price band. The company has reserved 29,37,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs), 11,97,000 shares for Non-Institutional Bidders (NIBs), and 20,64,000 shares for retail applicants.

The lot size is 3,000 shares. For retail investors, both the minimum and maximum application size is 6,000 shares (two lots), amounting to Rs. 2,70,000. For High-Net-worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum application size is 9,000 shares, with a minimum application amount of Rs4,05,000.

NR Vandana Tex Industries aims to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to meet working capital requirements (Rs. 16.28 crore), repayment of certain loans (Rs. 5 crore), and the rest for general corporate purposes.

The shares are expected to list on the NSE SME Emerge platform on June 4. The lead manager of the issue is Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers, while Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar. Alacrity Securities is the market maker.

NR Vandana Tex Industries specialises in the design, manufacture and wholesale of premium cotton textile products, including cotton sarees, salwar suits, and bed sheets. Its operations cover all stages of production, including cutting, dyeing, embroidery, sewing, embellishment, finishing, inspection, and packing. The company also outsources a portion of its production to 229 job workers, providing them with specific technical instructions to ensure consistency in quality.

The company markets its products under the "Vandana" and "Tanaya" brands and operates under the B2B model. As of March 2025, it served a network of 1,397 wholesalers across 31 states and union territories and also leveraged a B2B e-commerce platform. It actively engages with potential clients through direct visits and leverages strong local market connections to expand its reach.

As of March 31, 2025, NR Vandana Tex Industries offered a portfolio of over 1,500 SKUs, catering to various market segments and price ranges. Regionally, its revenue distribution stands at 88.10% from the East, 7.34% from the West, 2.46% from the South, and 2.10% from the North. The company employed 86 full-time staff and 34 contractual workers as of April 2025.

