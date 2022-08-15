New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI/PNN): Supporting the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indians in Hong Kong joyfully cheered Independence day with #HarGharTiranga, a collective campaign to rejoice Bharat's Tricolor as part of the #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

To mark this momentous occasion, OFBJP Hong Kong & China proudly announced their participation in #Har Ghar Tiranga" through "Har Ghar Tiranga For Hong Kong Indians".

Sohan Goenka, President, OFBJP Hongkong & China, said that our motto is to bring 'India to Indians'. We are distributing Tiranga in Hong Kong. OFBJP Hong Kong & China distributed more than 8000 Tirangas for homes and offices of Indians. All Indians in Hong Kong were joyfully cheering for the motherland

Vice President, Raju Sabnani, Ramakant Agrawal, Ajay Jakotia, Raju Shah, Kuldeep S. Buttar, and Sonali Vora came in support of the campaign and with the hard work and dedication of all Vice Presidents, the campaign was successfully run in Hongkong.

Shashi Bhushan, General Secretary, OFBJP Hongkong & China, said that we are very proud to participate in the initiative Har Ghar Tiranga lead by our Prime Minister Narender Modi, who has united the nation with this campaign.

Thousands of NRIs participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and hoisted the flag at their home, offices in love for the nation and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

