Lakshya Sen is an Indian badminton player born in Uttrakhand, India, on August 15, 2001. The shuttler currently ranks tenth in the world in men’s singles and his highest rank (9th) came in march 2022. Along with his outstanding performance at the youth level, the youngster has also proved himself at major global events. He has won a bronze medal at the 2021 BWF world championship and snatched gold in men’s singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games along with a silver in the mixed doubles event. BWF World Championships 2022 Schedule: Date, Time in IST and All You Need To Know About the Badminton Tournament.

Sen won his first youth medal in 2016 at the Asian junior championship as he clinched a bronze. Later in 2018, Jakarta sen conquered the Asian junior championship after defeating the world junior championship defeating Kunlavut Vitidsarn. 2018 has been the most successful year of his youth career winning the Youth Olympic gold in mixed doubles and silver in the boy’s singles. He also won a bronze medal at the BWF world junior championship.

The rising star will be celebrating his 21st birthday on August 16, so let us take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Sen was the No. 1 junior singles player as per the BWF ranking in February 2017

He currently ranks 10th in the world, in men’s singles

He won the Youth Olympic gold medal (mixed team) and silver medal (singles) in 2018 in Buenos Aires

He was the champion of the 2018 Asian Junior championship

Sen has also won a bronze medal at the BWF world junior championship

He won the bronze medal after being selected for the Indian team at the 2020 Asia team championship

He finished third in men’s singles at the 2021 world championship

In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he won his first gold in the men’s singles and also won a silver in mixed doubles.

The Indian shuttler will be in action once again in action at the 2022 BWF world championship. He will be aiming to better his previous year's result, where he finished third in the men’s singles. He will be highly motivated for the world championship after winning the Commonwealth gold.

