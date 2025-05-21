New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Wednesday met the Union Finance Minister and committed to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Posting on X, NSE MD and CEO Chauhan thanked the finance minister for the meeting and vowed to be an enabler and contributor to the government's mission.

"Thank you for your time Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ma'am. Your steadfast leadership, resolve and commitment unto Viksit Bharat 2047 under PM @narendramodi ji inspires us all. We @NSEIndia are resolute to be an enabler and contributor to your vision and mission," Chauhan wrote on X.

It was not immediately known what they might have discussed during the meeting.

Last week, the NSE reached a significant milestone: It became the largest unlisted company in India with over 1 lakh shareholders. This achievement reflects strong investor interest and confidence in the exchange's role in India's financial ecosystem.

NSE reported a 17% YoY increase in consolidated total income, reaching Rs 19,177 crore in FY25. The exchange's net profit rose by 47% to Rs 12,188 crore in FY25.

NSE contributed Rs 59,798 crore to the Indian exchequer through various levies, including STT, stamp duty, SEBI fees, income tax, and GST.

Separately, NSE is awaiting the SEBI clearance of its much-awaited IPO. NSE's IPO papers are under review.

Market regulator SEBI had flagged key issues, which include the high compensation given to key managerial personnel, technology, and ownership in the clearing corporation.

SEBI recently disposed of proceedings against the NSE in various pending cases against its former officials in the co-location case. This was seen as the end of the block for the much-awaited Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the leading exchange.

In late 2016, NSE filed the draft red herring prospectus for its Initial Public Offer (IPO), with the market regulator SEBI, looking to raise reportedly then Rs 10,000 crore. However, the plans did not go through because of various issues flagged by the market regulator and a pending co-location case against NSE's former officials.

BSE, a competitor of NSE, was listed in 2017 and became India's first listed stock exchange. (ANI)

