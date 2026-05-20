Business News | Nurture Well Industries Ltd Crosses RS. 1,000 Cr Revenue Milestone in FY26; PAT Surges 47% YoY

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Nurture Well Industries Limited (BSE: 531889), a diversified FMCG food company with a growing presence across bakery and processed food segments, today announced its audited financial results for the quarter (Q4 FY26) and financial year (FY26) ended 31st March 2026.

Also Read | Who Was Naren Dhar? Indian Diplomat Found Dead in Bangladesh's Chattogram.

Management Perspective

Commenting on the results, Mr. Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Nurture Well Industries Limited, said: "Commenting on the results, Mr. Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Nurture Well Industries Limited, said: "This has been a year we will look back on with a great deal of pride. Crossing the ₹1,000 crore revenue mark is not just a number, it is a reflection of the trust our consumers place in our brands every single day, the relentless effort of our teams on the ground, and the confidence our investors have shown in our journey.

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 20, 2026.

Our financial performance speaks for itself, EBITDA growing over 30% to approximately ₹90 crore, and net profit rising 86% to approximately ₹100 crore. These are not isolated wins; they are the outcome of disciplined execution, stronger margins, and the successful integration of Nurture Well Foods, which has meaningfully strengthened our biscuit and bakery portfolio.

Beyond the numbers, we have made real, structural progress this year. We deepened our distribution reach across North India, expanded our export footprint into new geographies, and introduced product variants that are genuinely resonating with today's evolving consumer. Our capacity expansion is well underway, and we are on track to fulfil growing international demand with the scale and quality our partners expect from us.

On the Middle East, I want to address this directly, because I know it is front of mind for many of our investors. The geopolitical situation has created short-term uncertainty in costs and logistics, and we are not immune to that. However, what gives us confidence is the nature of our product category. Biscuits and affordable snacking are among the most resilient segments in any market, they are everyday essentials, not discretionary spends. Consumer demand in the region remains firm, and we are actively managing our supply chain to navigate near-term headwinds. We believe this market will stabilise, and our positioning there will only strengthen over time.

We enter the next phase with a strong brand portfolio, improving operational leverage, and a clear growth roadmap. Our commitment to our shareholders, our partners, and our consumers remains unwavering, and we are confident that the best of Nurture Well is still ahead of us."

About Nurture Well Indstries Limited

Established in 2023, Nurture Well Foods Ltd. manufactures premium biscuits and cookies for domestic and international markets under the brands RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRAZY CRUNCH.

Its Neemrana (Rajasthan) facility, with a capacity of 3,400 MT per month, features modern automated technology and adheres to strict quality standards. Using premium ingredients, the company offers butter-rich cookies, center-filled biscuits, and Indian-inspired flavors that combine nutrition with indulgence.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)