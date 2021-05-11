New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founder of 'Health Before Wealth', Sapna JaySingh Patel has assisted over 7000 clients in staying fit and living a happier lifestyle through a healthy desi diet. Via the medium of social media channels, online webinars, and corporate workshop Nutritionist Sapna envisions to reach and impact 1 million people in the next two years.

Since healthy eating is a way of life, it's critical to create easy, practical, and ultimately healthy routines. Sapna Jay Singh Patel is one of the top dieticians of Mumbai, professionally trained and certified in the field of nutrition. Her venture 'Health Before Wealth' is an effort to spread awareness of healthy eating and brings the correct method of Indian Food Science to everyone in the world. A PCOD and weight loss consultant, Sapna holds a PG in Nutrition, Dietetics, Health Care, and has done multiple International certifications in Nutrition.

With an experience of over nine years in the field, Nutritionist Sapna believes that eating homemade food is like adapting nature into one's routine. A diet consultation can be beneficial for patients with weight loss, weight gain, PCOD, hypothyroidism, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders. Believing in "Diet as Medicine" and claiming that eating "Desi Ghar ka Khana" can help with a variety of ailments. And with this, there have been good improvements in their clients having Diabetes, PCOD/ PCOS, Hypothyroidism, Blood Pressure only with the help of a correct diet and lifestyle changes.

The best dietician in Mumbai, talking about her way in the field, Sapna says, "These days people have a very hectic life which not only affects their mental but also physical health. People are not told about the benefits of nutritious food products available in our kitchen and are influenced to buy supplements to complete their body's nutrition needs due to a demanding lifestyle and heavy marketing by Vitamin and Pharmaceutical companies. It is bad for our general health and can be detrimental in the long run. A healthy diet is the only medicine that can offer complete healing and can be used for any treatment."

She is one of the most renowned and busiest nutritionists in India. She wants to spread awareness about healthy eating of home-cooked food across the globe. She feels that these supplements sold in the market are harming people's health. On which she commented, "Online Influencers, Gym Trainers and other people involved in this business have their interest in making commissions by promoting it and people are not taught to focus on their home-cooked meals. As a professional nutritionist, we are trying to voice in favour of Indian healthy home-cooked meals and have shown sustainable and long-term results to our clients in the past years with the correct 'Desi Diet Consultation'."

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

