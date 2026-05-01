Did Trisha Krishnan Imitate Thalapathy Vijay’s Style in ‘Karuppu’ Preethi Teaser? Here’s What Fans Think

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The release of the latest teaser for the upcoming film Karuppu has ignited a flurry of discussion across social media, as fans of South Indian cinema analyse every frame. While the film marks a highly anticipated reunion between Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, it is a specific gesture by Trisha that has stolen the spotlight. Fans are drawing close parallels between her performance and the signature style of Thalapathy Vijay, leading to a debate over whether the actress was paying homage to her frequent co-star or if the similarity was merely coincidental. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date: Vijay’s Political Thriller To Clash With Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ or Dhanush’s ‘Kara’? Here’s What We Know.

Did Trisha Imitate Vijay’s Style in the ‘Karuppu’ Teaser?

The teaser introduces Trisha as Preethi, a stylish and sharp-witted lawyer. However, it is a brief hand gesture used to signal that she is approaching or "coming for someone" that has gone viral. Social media users were quick to point out that the motion bears a striking resemblance to Thalapathy Vijay’s iconic screen presence.

Watch Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Karuppu’ Character Teaser:

Eagle-eyed fans have compared the clip to specific moments in Vijay’s career, noting similarities to his body language in films like Master and Varisu. Some fans even traced the inspiration further back, suggesting the gesture mirrors a scene involving actress Asin in the Vijay-starrer Pokkiri.

Fans Compare Trish Krishnan’s ‘Karuppu’ Scene to Vijay’s Popular Scene in ‘Master’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish🧿🤍 (@trisha.uyir)

Same Same But Different

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya (@tamil_cine_talks)

While some view it as a deliberate "mass" moment inspired by the superstar, others argue it is simply a natural part of her character’s confident persona.

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay's Collaborations

The comparison holds extra weight for fans due to the long-standing professional history between Trisha and Vijay. Having shared the screen in blockbusters such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, and the more recent Leo, the duo is often linked in public discourse.

The buzz is further amplified by recent speculation regarding their personal lives and Trisha’s social media activity. Recently, she shared a post after voting in the Tamil Nadu elections, accompanied by a song from Ghilli that featured a whistle, a symbol now synonymous with Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). For many, the "style" seen in the Karuppu teaser is just the latest thread in a series of connections between the two stars.

About ‘Karuppu’

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is described as a fantasy action-drama. The film features Suriya in a powerful role, possibly in dual avatars, and marks his first collaboration with Balaji. During a recent audio launch in Madurai, the director praised Trisha’s dedication, stating that her role as Preethi is one of her most challenging and strongest performances to date. Trisha Krishnan’s FIRST Post After Voting in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Has a Thalapathy Vijay ‘Ghilli’ Connection – Here’s How.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and featuring a score by Sai Abhyankkar, Karuppu is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14, 2026. The film also stars an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Sshivada, and Indrans. As the release date nears, the conversation surrounding Trisha’s "Vijay-esque" swagger continues to serve as a major talking point for the film's promotional campaign

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).