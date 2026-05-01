Abbas Araghchi To Be Removed As Iran's Foreign Minister? Why President Masoud Pezeshkian Wants Him out Amid US Talks

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Masoud Pezeshkian is reportedly considering removing Abbas Araghchi as foreign minister, amid growing internal tensions and a continued deadlock in talks with the United States. The reported move highlights divisions within Iran’s leadership over control of key diplomatic decisions.

The development comes as negotiations between Tehran and Washington remain stalled, with concerns emerging over who holds authority in shaping Iran’s foreign policy and nuclear negotiations.

Why Masoud Pezeshkian May Remove Abbas Araghchi

According to multiple reports, Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have accused Araghchi of bypassing the presidency and acting on directives from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Sources claim that Araghchi has, in recent weeks, operated without informing the president, allegedly coordinating closely with IRGC leadership during sensitive nuclear discussions.

Pezeshkian has reportedly indicated to associates that he may dismiss Araghchi if this pattern continues. Iranian authorities have not issued any official confirmation, and the claims remain unverified.

Iran Leadership Rift

The reported move reflects broader tensions within Iran’s political structure, particularly between civilian leadership and the IRGC. Officials are said to be concerned about the growing influence of military-linked decision-making in diplomatic matters.

Earlier reports also pointed to disagreements between Pezeshkian and IRGC leadership over handling economic and security challenges, adding to the current friction.

The internal divisions are being linked to the lack of progress in negotiations with Washington. Reports suggest that US officials have been frustrated by the limited authority of Iranian negotiators, complicating efforts to reach an agreement.

There have also been claims that senior IRGC figures influenced or restricted the negotiating team’s responses during discussions, further contributing to the stalemate.

The ongoing diplomatic deadlock comes at a time of economic strain in Iran, increasing pressure on leadership to present a unified strategy. Pezeshkian has reportedly urged stronger coordination within the government to avoid further instability.

While it remains unclear whether Araghchi will be formally removed, the situation underscores growing internal challenges within Iran’s leadership as it navigates both domestic pressures and international negotiations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Iran International), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).