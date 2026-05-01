Air India Plans Daily Flight Cuts As ATF Prices Rise; Flights on These Routes To Be Affected

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Air India is preparing to reduce nearly 100 flights per day across its domestic and international network as rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices put pressure on operational costs. The airline currently operates around 1,100 daily flights, and the cuts are expected to primarily impact long-haul routes connecting India with Europe, North America, Australia, and Singapore.

The latest increase in jet fuel prices has intensified concerns within the aviation sector. ATF prices for international operations rose by about 5 percent, marking the second consecutive monthly hike. In Delhi, the price has increased by USD 76.55 per kilolitre, taking it to USD 1,511.86 per kilolitre. This rise reflects the ongoing trend of oil marketing companies passing on higher global energy costs to carriers.

While international fuel prices have gone up, there has been no revision in ATF rates for domestic airlines. Earlier in April, domestic ATF prices saw a sharp 25 percent increase, reaching INR 1,04,927.18 per kilolitre, adding further financial strain on airlines operating within India. Air India Ticket Prices To Rise As Airline Revises Fuel Surcharge on Domestic and International Routes From April 8.

Fuel costs account for nearly 40 percent of an airline’s operating expenses, making even modest increases significant. Industry experts warn that sustained fuel price hikes could lead to higher ticket prices and reduced flight availability. The Federation of Indian Airlines has already indicated that carriers may be forced to cut services if the government does not provide relief.

Air India is particularly affected due to its extensive international operations. The closure of Pakistani airspace has added to the burden, forcing flights to take longer routes. This has increased fuel consumption and operational costs, including crew expenses. Flights to North America now require technical halts in cities such as Vienna and Stockholm, further escalating costs. Air India Pilot Dies in Bali: First Officer Passes Away After Suffering Fatal Heart Attack During Layover in Indonesian Province.

A senior airline official has indicated that several routes are currently not financially viable. With accumulated losses exceeding INR 20,000 crore, Air India, backed by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is under mounting pressure to streamline operations and improve profitability.

The planned flight reductions highlight the growing challenges faced by Indian airlines amid volatile fuel prices and operational constraints.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).