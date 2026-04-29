Business News | Nutrivita Foods Bags SME of the Year Award From Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry

BusinessWire India

Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Nutrivita Foods Pvt. Ltd., part of Groupe Nutriset of France and a leading manufacturer and exporter of therapeutic and nutritional foods was honoured with the SME of the Year 2026 award at the Indo-French Business Awards (IFBA) 2026, organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) and Team France Export. The award was presented by H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India. Now in its 8th edition, the IFBA celebrates excellence in innovation, sustainability, leadership, and business performance among French and Indian companies operating in India.

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Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI said, "On behalf of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry, I extend my warm congratulations to Nutrivita India on being recognized as SME of the Year. This achievement reflects the strength of Indo-French collaboration, where innovative solutions originating from France are successfully produced in India and contribute to global supply chains. We particularly commend the company's continued focus on advancing formulations using locally sourced raw materials, as well as the seamless technical collaboration between French and Indian teams. This recognition is a testament to their commitment to innovation, quality, and cross-border partnership."

Mr. Shailesh Purohit, CEO, Nutrivita Foods said, "This award reflects our continued commitment to manufacturing and delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable food solutions globally. This recognition underlines our partnership with Groupe Nutriset of France, whose products alone have contributed to transforming the lives of over 76 million people across the world since 2005. Importantly, we are contributing towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal that aims to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030 (UN-SDG 2.0: Zero Hunger). It also reinforces our dedication to contributing meaningfully to the growing collaboration between India and France."

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Nutrivita Foods blends French expertise and R&D with local sourcing in India supporting and sustaining agriculture and livelihoods in India and contributing to the Vocal for Local initiative of the Government of India.

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