Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are expected to make tactical use of the 'Impact Player' rule in MI vs SRH IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium. With Mumbai fighting to remain in the playoff race and Hyderabad looking to consolidate their top-four position, the choice of the 12th man could prove decisive on a surface known for high scores and significant evening dew. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Having elected to set a target in the first innings, Mumbai Indians have named a substitute list geared towards bolstering their bowling attack for the second half of the match. Since MI will defend a total under potentially dewy conditions, they are highly likely to swap out a specialist batter for an experienced bowler like Shardul Thakur or young seamer Krish Bhagat during the change of innings.

Mumbai Indians XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs

Mayank Rawat

Raghu Sharma

Shardul Thakur

Krish Bhagat

Raj Bawa

Sunrisers Hyderabad, tasked with chasing a total on a historically high-scoring Wankhede pitch, have selected a versatile group of substitutes. If the SRH top order, featuring the destructive Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, suffers an early collapse, the management has the luxury of introducing English powerhouse Liam Livingstone or domestic batter Aniket Verma to lengthen the batting lineup. Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing in MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs

Smaran Ravichandran

Aniket Verma

Liam Livingstone

Shivang Kumar

Harshal Patel

The red-soil pitch at the Wankhede Stadium historically offers true bounce, making it a batting-friendly venue with an average first-innings score of 216 this season. However, the presence of significant dew during the second innings often makes the ball difficult for spinners to grip.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).