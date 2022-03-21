New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/Mediawire): Delhiites witnessed the most extravagant and exuberant event of the year with a cavalcade of beauty influencers and fashionistas descending upon Obello Life, a luxurious amalgamation of salon and fitness centre situated in the heart of the city to mark their first year in the business.

Since it's debut last year, the salon has been a leader in the market with an unbiased approach to luxury experiences through their expertise, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. The founders and the team were beyond ecstatic and enthusiastic as they complete a one-year milestone of their magical journey at Obello Life.

Also Read | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scripts Unique El Clasico Record As Barcelona Humble Real Madrid 4-0.

The influencer-filled bash was hosted at the salon against the backdrop of the resplendent and flamboyant decor of delicate flowers filling the entire salon with exotic fragrance and enchanting aura. Guests were treated to lip-smacking snacks and chilling drinks.

The event was adorned with a live performance that wowed the guests with mesmerizing vocals and guitar solos. The guests were pampered with the most astounding hair and beauty services by the Obello team who has worked relentlessly throughout since their operations began and have ensured the most luxurious experience to each client.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Ammonia Leak Reported at Chemicals Plant in Sumy; Kyiv Rejects Moscow's Deadline for Mariupol Surrender.

The who's who of the fashion fraternity, Chandini Girdhar, Deeksha Mishra, Kirti Singh amongst others were present to grace the occasion and celebrate the salon's first milestone. The founders Mohit Gogia and Suman Bhandari looked elated as they welcomed each guest warm-heartedly and made sure each one had the best time. They have put forth their heart and soul in sculpting this magic luxury salon and are the minds behind bestowing the clients with a fine taste of luxury!

Obello offers the most exhilarating beauty and wellness treatments that pamper and preen you from head to toe delivered with a masterful touch. Apart from this, Obello fitness embodies a contemporary, state-of-the-art gym, which is well equipped with the most modern machines including fully stacked weights. Obello Life aspires to redefine the luxury salon and fitness market with their unique and groundbreaking services and premium aesthetics.

This is a hot district when it comes to all things grooming-oriented. Whether you're in need of a new cut, fresh nails or a brand-new you. Obello is a game-changer on the beauty and wellness world, thriving for a physical space for clients to learn about the beauty and a world for endless discovery and personalization.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)