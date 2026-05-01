'Over the Moon Excited About India': Tim Cook Signals Aggressive Push as Apple Eyes Long-Term Growth

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to India, describing himself as "over the moon excited" about the country’s potential following a quarter of robust performance. Speaking during the company’s latest earnings call, Cook noted that India is no longer just a peripheral market but a primary growth engine. The tech giant reported double-digit growth in the region, fuelled by a surge in first-time buyers across the iPhone, Mac and iPad categories.

Capturing the First-Time Buyer Market

A central pillar of Apple’s strategy in India is the acquisition of new users. According to Cook, a majority of customers purchasing iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches in the country are brand new to those product lines. This trend suggests that Apple is successfully expanding its user base rather than simply relying on replacement cycles from existing owners.

The iPhone remains the primary driver of this momentum. Apple reported $57 billion in global iPhone revenue for the quarter, a 22% year-on-year increase, with India specifically contributing to the upward trajectory. Cook attributed this success to the latest iPhone lineup finding strong traction among a demographic that is increasingly seeking premium technology. Apple Q1 FY2026 Earnings: iPhone-Maker Reports Record USD 111.2 Billion Revenue, Tim Cook Warns of Global Chip Shortage.

Strategic Expansion Beyond Smartphones

While the iPhone leads the charge, Apple is seeing significant gains in its computing and tablet segments. Mac revenue rose 6% globally to $8.4 billion, with India recording double-digit growth. The company’s hardware is also making inroads into the Indian corporate sector; for example, enterprise software firm Freshworks recently deployed over 5,000 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air devices to support its AI development initiatives.

The iPad business is following a similar path. More than half of iPad buyers during the quarter were new to the product, with India again cited as a high-growth market. This diversification across product categories indicates that Apple’s ecosystem is becoming more deeply integrated into the Indian consumer and professional landscape.

Economic Tailwinds and Physical Presence

Cook pointed to structural economic shifts as the foundation for this optimism. With India currently ranked as the second-largest smartphone market and the third-largest PC market globally, Apple sees substantial "headroom" for growth given its currently modest market share. The CEO specifically highlighted the country’s growing middle class as a critical factor in driving demand for premium electronics. Why Is Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO?.

To support this growth, Apple has been expanding its physical footprint. The company recently opened its sixth retail store in India, a move designed to strengthen brand presence and provide a direct point of contact for consumers.