Business News | Odisha Explores Gujarat's Port, Tourism Model to Accelerate Industrial Growth: Odisha's Industries Minister

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 8 (ANI): Odisha's Minister for Industries and Skill Development and Technical Education, Sampad Chandra Swain, on Friday said the Odisha Investors' Meet in Gujarat helped the state secure 66 investment proposals across sectors, while also opening discussions on port-led industrial development and tourism expansion.

Speaking to ANI, Swain said the three-day visit led by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi included meetings with industrialists and visits to key industrial and tourism infrastructure projects in Gujarat.

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"We have received 66 investment proposals. We have also received some MoUs," Swain told ANI.

He said the proposals came from sectors such as textile and apparel, renewable energy, chemicals, petrochemicals, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, glass manufacturing and diamond manufacturing.

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"So, different sectors like textile apparel, renewable energy, chemical, petrochemical, engineering goods, pharma, glass manufacturing, diamond manufacturing, we have received investment in different sectors," he said.

According to the minister, Odisha also received proposals in sectors where the state had not seen significant investment earlier.

"The type of investment that was not available in Odisha, we have received investment in that sector as well," he added.

Swain said the Odisha delegation visited Mundra Port to study how logistics, infrastructure and industries can be integrated for industrial growth.

"Mundra Port is such a port where logistics, infrastructure and industry can be integrated to increase the port's cargo handling capacity. This is an example," he said.

The minister said Odisha aims to develop a similar port-based industrial ecosystem around Dhamra Port.

"We want to establish a port-based industry in Dhamra Port. This is our vision," Swain said.

He added that the Odisha delegation also visited Statue of Unity to understand how tourism infrastructure has been developed around the landmark.

"We went to see how the tourism ecosystem has developed there," he said.

The Odisha Investors' Meet in Gujarat concluded with an investment potential of Rs 48,330 crore, a development that is expected to generate more than 67,838 employment opportunities.

Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, highlighted the momentum gained by the state's growth narrative during the event. The CM noted that the figures represented a significant milestone in the state's efforts to attract large-scale industrial projects and foster economic expansion.

Speaking on Odisha's tourism plans, Swain said the state government is looking at developing tourism potential around Hirakud and the Mahanadi river.

"The vision of the Chief Minister is to develop the vast potential in Hirakud. For example, in Gujarat, in Ekta Nagar, and in the Mahanadi river as well, it will be a very successful development," he said.

The minister further said Gujarat's development model offers lessons for Odisha in areas such as chemical manufacturing, engineering goods and port-led industrialisation.

"Gujarat is an example. It is a leading state in chemical manufacturing. It is a leading state in the manufacturing of engineering goods. It is a leading state in the port," Swain said.

"So, definitely, the visit to Ahmedabad, which was a three-day visit, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, was a very successful visit," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)