Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 24: ODM Educational Group, one of India's most respected and fastest-growing K-12 school networks, has announced a landmark achievement. The establishment of its first international campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, through the acquisition of Sabari Indian School, Dubai. Sabari is a KHDA- "Good"-rated CBSE school in the Deira locality.

This milestone positions ODM Educational Group among the few Indian K-12 institutions to have successfully expanded internationally, marking the beginning of ODM's global journey, taking Indian educational excellence to an international platform. It reinforces the Group's vision to build a world-class network of schools rooted in Indian values and powered by innovation.

The advisory excellence behind the transaction was executed with support from distinguished partners. ODM Educational Group and its education arm, Newron, were advised by Pinac Law and Al Tamimi & Company as legal counsels, while Mridyaa Ventures provided strategic financial advisory services.

A Defining Step for Indian Education

From its humble beginnings in Odisha, ODM Educational Group has evolved into a multi-state education leader with campuses across Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi NCR, and now the UAE, serving over 11,500 students with a dedicated team of 2,000 educators and professionals across seven campuses.

Over the last two decades, ODM has earned a reputation for academic excellence, strong value systems, and progressive education models that integrate sports, creativity, and innovation into mainstream learning. The Group's entry into the UAE marks its transition from a nationally admired institution to a globally recognised education brand.

Leadership Vision

Commenting on the milestone, Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, said: "ODM was born in Odisha with a vision to redefine K-12 education through excellence, empathy, and innovation. Over the years, our journey has expanded across states, impacting thousands of young lives. This step into Dubai is a natural progression, a reflection of our commitment to take Indian education and values to a global stage."

The chairman, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, added: "Our goal is not just geographical expansion, but the creation of learning ecosystems that nurture global citizens while staying deeply connected to Indian ethos."

Newron- The Education Arm of ODM

The global expansion has been powered through Newron, the education arm of ODM Educational Group, which ensures that the Technology, Academic & Operational excellence of all ODM schools in India and abroad remain consistent and world-class.

ODM's Dubai campus will follow the Group's established model of holistic education, offering a blend of academic excellence, international exposure, and character development. It will also open avenues for cross-cultural learning, student exchanges, and faculty collaborations between Indian and UAE campuses, enriching the educational experience for students across both geographies.

Through Newron, ODM continues to extend its academic philosophy, leadership framework, and institutional expertise to new regions, including the UAE, with the same commitment to integrity and impact.

ODM's Growing Educational Footprint

With a strong presence in multiple Indian cities, including Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Durgapur, and Gurgaon, ODM Educational Group stands among the few Indian K-12 institutions to successfully expand internationally.

The Group's global campus in Dubai will follow ODM's established model of holistic education, offering a blend of academic excellence, international exposure, and character development. It will also open avenues for cross-cultural learning, student exchanges, and faculty collaborations between Indian and UAE campuses.

The Road Ahead

ODM's UAE chapter is just the beginning of a broader international vision. The Group aims to develop a global network of Indian-origin schools that represent India's educational strengths, discipline, innovation, and values, while adapting to the aspirations of global learners.

As ODM continues to grow, its focus remains steadfast: to provide every child with an education that prepares them not just for exams, but for life.

About ODM Educational Group

Founded in Bhubaneswar, ODM Educational Group is one of India's premier integrated school networks, widely recognized for its academic rigor, holistic development programs, and innovative educational approach. With over two decades of legacy, ODM today educates more than 11,500 students across 7 campuses in India and the UAE, supported by a 2,000-member team of educators and professionals.

Through its education arm, Newron, ODM operates its network of schools across India and internationally, ensuring that every campus embodies the Group's vision of empowering students with knowledge, values, and global competence.

