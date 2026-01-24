Mumbai, January 24: Apple is reportedly preparing for a major shift in its smartphone roadmap with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series, scheduled for a late 2026 release. Leaks surfacing this week indicate that the tech giant may depart from its traditional unified release schedule in favour of a split launch strategy. Under this new plan, the high-end Pro models would debut first to anchor the premium segment, while the standard models and a rumoured new 'Air' variant could be held for a subsequent release.

The upcoming flagship is expected to introduce a refined design that moves beyond the current Dynamic Island towards a more seamless under-display technology. Beyond the aesthetic changes, the device will likely feature a pioneering processor architecture and a professional-grade camera system that incorporates mechanical hardware elements. These upgrades represent Apple’s most substantial push toward narrowing the gap between mobile photography and dedicated DSLR performance, focusing on hardware-led image quality rather than software-based processing. iPhone 18 Pro Release Date in 2026 and Leaks.

iPhone 18 Pro Advanced Camera and Processor Technology

A standout feature of the iPhone 18 Pro series is the rumoured inclusion of a mechanical iris for at least one of its rear cameras. This variable aperture system would allow users to physically control the amount of light entering the lens, providing a more natural bokeh effect and superior exposure control in challenging lighting environments. This move suggests Apple is aiming to reduce the device's reliance on computational photography by providing users with adjustable physical hardware.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.27-inch display, while the Pro Max will feature a 6.86-inch screen, both utilising 120Hz LTPO panels with advanced under-display sensor areas. Powering the devices will be the A20 Pro chip, which is tipped to be Apple’s first processor built on the 2nm process. This chip will reportedly utilise Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging to enhance performance efficiency. The camera setup is expected to be headlined by the new variable aperture primary sensor, supported by ultra-wide and periscope telephoto lenses. Connectivity will likely see an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 and a more efficient 5G modem for global roaming. Apple iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leaked; Apple's 1st Foldable Model to Feature A20 Pro Chip and Touch ID

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Price in India

Based on the latest leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be priced at INR 1,34,900 for the base storage variant. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to start at INR 1,49,900. While these prices reflect the current market positioning for Apple's premium tier in India, the final cost could fluctuate depending on local currency valuations and specific storage configurations ranging from 256GB up to 1TB at the time of the official September 2026 launch.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

