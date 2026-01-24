Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de la Cerámica on 24 January for a pivotal La Liga 2025-26 fixture against third-placed Villarreal. Following an emphatic 6-1 Champions League victory over Monaco earlier this week, Los Blancos are chasing their fifth straight La Liga win, while Villarreal enter the match in third place, having enjoyed their best-ever domestic start to a season. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

As always, all eyes are on French superstar Kylian Mbappe. Despite some mid-January concerns regarding his fitness and a cautious approach to minor knee issues, Mbappe, under the guidance of new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, has maintained his role as the focal point of the Madrid attack.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Yes, Mbappe is expected to feature in the starting XI as Madrid look to leapfrog Barcelona at the top of the La Liga 2025-26 table. The Frenchman, who currently leads the team in scoring with 32 goals across all competitions this season, was instrumental in the midweek UCL rout and has reportedly expressed his desire to 'step forward' during this crucial juncture of the campaign. Real Madrid Seeks Financial Transparency in FC Barcelona's Negreira Case; Legal Battle Between Spanish Giants Takes New Turn.

Arbeloa indicated in his pre-match press conference that the squad is in a positive frame of mind. 'Kylian said it—it was our moment to take a step forward,' the manager noted, suggesting that his star forward is physically and mentally prepared for the challenge in Vila-real, a venue where he scored twice last season.

