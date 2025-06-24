VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: As passionate cricket supporters converge in stadiums for outdoor match-day excitement, invisible threats loom in the form of mosquitoes that can spoil the experience and endanger cricket enthusiasts, enabling them to enjoy the match buzz-free.

Also Read | 'Zameer He Bech Chuke Ne': Did B Praak Take a Dig at Diljit Dosanjh for Promoting His Upcoming Film 'Sardaar Ji 3' Co-Starring Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir?.

Between 1 pm and 6 pm on match days, Odomos ambassadors distributed over 20,000 sachets at entry points, ensuring easy access to bite-free enjoyment. Along with Odomos mosquito repellent cream, attendees received Odomos application tips and simple hygiene advice, such as ensuring drainage of stagnant water after rainfall around seating areas to minimize mosquito breeding public health. To help ensure safer outdoor experiences and contribute to Odomos's larger vision of a Dengue-Free India, this initiative promotes preventive action and encourages widespread public awareness around mosquito-borne diseases. In line with this objective and recognizing the need for on-ground protection during large public gatherings, Odomos--India's most trusted personal mosquito repellent-- recently executed an impactful campaign outside cricket stadiums in Delhi and Bangalore. The initiative involved the distribution of Odomos mosquito repellent to cricket enthusiasts, enabling them to enjoy the match buzz-free while reinforcing the brand's ongoing commitment to making India dengue-free.

This direct outreach helped amplify awareness among the crowd, encouraging them to adopt mosquito protection measures during and beyond the event. Santosh Jayswal, Category Head for Homecare at Dabur, explains: "With the early monsoon increasing mosquito activity, it's important to be prepared before heading outdoors. Odomos has introduced convenient sachets, available for free to cricket fans, ensuring they can enjoy the match safely and bite-free."

Also Read | Donald Trump Loses Cool After Israel and Iran Violate Ceasefire, Says 'They Don't Know What the F*ck They're Doing'; US President's Angry Reaction Goes Viral (Video).

The campaign was strategically positioned during high-profile cricket matches, where large crowds gathered to cheer for their favourite teams. Odomos representatives actively engaged with the audience, distributing Odomos cream and sharing tips on preventing mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. By offering easy-to-use, pocket-friendly sachets, Odomos made mosquito protection accessible to a wider audience, allowing fans to focus on the excitement of the game without concerns about mosquito bites or related illnesses. This outdoor campaign aligned closely with Odomos' larger public health mission -- promoting a dengue-free India through proactive community engagement and education.

Speaking about the initiative, Vaibhav Rathi, Head of Homecare at Dabur, said, "Odomos remains steadfast in its mission of a dengue-free India. Stadium-side initiatives like these help raise immediate awareness among diverse audiences and encourage lasting behavioural change that extends beyond the event".

Odomos remains steadfast in its mission of a dengue-free India. Through ongoing activations in both urban centres and rural communities, the brand combines clinically proven and safe mosquito repellents with grassroots education--equipping every individual to defend against mosquito-borne diseases.

About Odomos:

Odomos, a trusted mosquito repellent brand from Dabur, provides clinically proven and effective protection against mosquitoes. Independent institutes have certified Odomos as one of the best protectors against mosquitoes carrying deadly viruses. Choose Odomos as a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-borne illnesses.

For more information, please visit: www.odomosprotect.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)