London [UK], March 26: In a landmark moment for Indian innovation and youth leadership, OMG has been awarded the Commonwealth Secretary-General's Special Award at the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards, held at Marlborough House, London.

The recognition places OMG among the most impactful youth-led initiatives across 56 Commonwealth countries for its innovative work in integrating sustainability and climate education into classrooms.

OMG, founded by brothers Suchith and Sourabh Sindhe, is transforming how children learn about farming, sustainability, and climate action through its hands-on classroom initiative, OMG Lab. With active programs in India, Ghana, Fiji, and other Commonwealth nations, OMG aims to empower young learners with real-world knowledge on food growing, climate literacy, and sustainable practices.

The award was presented by Patricia Scotland KC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, who shared her appreciation on social media, stating:

"Sustainability starts in the classroom. Delighted to present my Special Award for Education & Sustainability to OMG. I was so impressed by their work to nurture young people with the skills to grow food & care for our planet."

-- Patricia Scotland KC, Commonwealth Secretary-General

https://x.com/PScotlandCSG/status/1902368990573347104

(Posted on X / Twitter | March 12, 2025)

Furthering its global vision, OMG has launched Raya--the world's first AI-powered Sustainable Education Agent, developed in partnership with Polar AI,pioneers of cognitive artificial

intelligence. Raya is designed to assist teachers and students in learning about the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), regenerative farming, and responsible living.

In a powerful show of support, the Commonwealth Secretary-General became the first user of Raya, symbolizing the global significance of this youth-led innovation.

Commenting on the award, Suchith Sindhe, Co-Founder of OMG, said:

"This recognition is a reminder that the future of sustainability lies in education."

Sourabh Sindhe, Co-Founder, added:

"We are building a bridge between nature and the next generation through technology and purpose."

OMG continues to lead a new chapter in education--where sustainability and purpose-driven technology empower every child to care for the planet.

OMG invites schools, institutions, and partners across the globe to collaborate in expanding access to sustainable education through OMG Labs and Raya.

