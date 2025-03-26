Naxal Violence Down by 81%; Deaths of Civilians and Security Forces by 85%, Union Minister Nityanand Rai Tells Rajya Sabha

The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc. Union Minister Nityanand Rai said the resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread.

News PTI| Mar 26, 2025 03:07 PM IST
A+
A-
Naxal Violence Down by 81%; Deaths of Civilians and Security Forces by 85%, Union Minister Nityanand Rai Tells Rajya Sabha
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 26: Naxal violence has come down by 81 per cent in the country while deaths of civilians and security forces has reduced by 85 per cent, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai said to address the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace holistically, the government has approved the National Policy and Action Plan to address the LWE in 2015.

The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc. He said the resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. 'No Indian Citizen Will Lose Life After End of Naxalism by March 31, 2026', Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Incidents of violence by Left Wing Extremists which reached its highest level of 1,936 in 2010 have reduced to 374 in 2024 i.e. a reduction of 81 per cent. The total number of deaths (civilians + security forces) has also reduced by 85 per cent during this period from 1,005 deaths in 2010 to 150 in 2024," he said in a written reply. Jharkhand: CRPF Personnel Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation in Saranda Forests.

The minister said during the last six years, incidents of violence by LWE which were 501 in 2019 have reduced to 374 in 2024 i.e. a reduction of 25 per cent. The total number of deaths (civilians and security forces) has also reduced by 26 per cent during this period from 202 deaths in 2019 to 150 in 2024, he said.

Tags:
Naxal Naxal violence Nityanand Rai Rajya Sabha Security forces Security Forces Deaths
You might also like
Finance Bill 2025, With 35 Amendments, Passed in Lok Sabha; Now To Be Taken Up for Discussion in Rajya Sabha
News

Finance Bill 2025, With 35 Amendments, Passed in Lok Sabha; Now To Be Taken Up for Discussion in Rajya Sabha
News PTI| Mar 26, 2025 03:07 PM IST
A+
A-
Naxal Violence Down by 81%; Deaths of Civilians and Security Forces by 85%, Union Minister Nityanand Rai Tells Rajya Sabha
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 26: Naxal violence has come down by 81 per cent in the country while deaths of civilians and security forces has reduced by 85 per cent, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai said to address the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace holistically, the government has approved the National Policy and Action Plan to address the LWE in 2015.

The policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc. He said the resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. 'No Indian Citizen Will Lose Life After End of Naxalism by March 31, 2026', Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Incidents of violence by Left Wing Extremists which reached its highest level of 1,936 in 2010 have reduced to 374 in 2024 i.e. a reduction of 81 per cent. The total number of deaths (civilians + security forces) has also reduced by 85 per cent during this period from 1,005 deaths in 2010 to 150 in 2024," he said in a written reply. Jharkhand: CRPF Personnel Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation in Saranda Forests.

The minister said during the last six years, incidents of violence by LWE which were 501 in 2019 have reduced to 374 in 2024 i.e. a reduction of 25 per cent. The total number of deaths (civilians and security forces) has also reduced by 26 per cent during this period from 202 deaths in 2019 to 150 in 2024, he said.

Tags:
Naxal Naxal violence Nityanand Rai Rajya Sabha Security forces Security Forces Deaths
You might also like
Finance Bill 2025, With 35 Amendments, Passed in Lok Sabha; Now To Be Taken Up for Discussion in Rajya Sabha
News

Finance Bill 2025, With 35 Amendments, Passed in Lok Sabha; Now To Be Taken Up for Discussion in Rajya Sabha
Cash at Judge’s House Row: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar To Hold Discussions With All-Party Floor Leaders on Alleged Recovery of Money From Delhi HC Judge’s Residence
News

Cash at Judge’s House Row: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar To Hold Discussions With All-Party Floor Leaders on Alleged Recovery of Money From Delhi HC Judge’s Residence
Salary Hike for MPs: Centre Raises Salaries, Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament; Check Revised Pay Here
News

Salary Hike for MPs: Centre Raises Salaries, Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament; Check Revised Pay Here
Parliament Budget Session Today: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Move Finance Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
News

Parliament Budget Session Today: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Move Finance Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
News

Finance Bill 2025, With 35 Amendments, Passed in Lok Sabha; Now To Be Taken Up for Discussion in Rajya Sabha
Cash at Judge’s House Row: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar To Hold Discussions With All-Party Floor Leaders on Alleged Recovery of Money From Delhi HC Judge’s Residence
News

Cash at Judge’s House Row: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar To Hold Discussions With All-Party Floor Leaders on Alleged Recovery of Money From Delhi HC Judge’s Residence
Salary Hike for MPs: Centre Raises Salaries, Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament; Check Revised Pay Here
News

Salary Hike for MPs: Centre Raises Salaries, Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament; Check Revised Pay Here
Parliament Budget Session Today: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Move Finance Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
News

Parliament Budget Session Today: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Move Finance Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Sunita WilliamsVadodaraLadki Bahin YojanaChaitra Navratri 2025Rohit SharmaEid 2025PM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel