Patna, March 26: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday launched a nationwide protest against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, from Gardanibagh Dharna Sthal in Patna. RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest. Muslim organisations and community leaders have also appealed to all political parties in Bihar to oppose the bill. With Lalu and his party members actively participating, the movement has gained significant momentum.

AIMPLB spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas accused the central government of pushing the bill with "communal intentions." "This bill is an attempt to seize Waqf properties. It is designed to mislead and capture the assets of the minority community. AIMPLB is not playing politics; we are standing for the rights of the community," he said. The spokesperson urged political leaders advocating secularism to take a firm stance against the bill. Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 Protest: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Son Tejashwi Yadav Join AIMPLB Agitation Against Waqf Bill, Extend Support (Watch Videos).

The protest coincided with a chaotic day in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where opposition parties raised slogans and demanded a resolution opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. CPI-ML MLA Mehboob Alam strongly criticised the central government, alleging it is trying to "snatch the rights" of Waqf properties. "We want the Bihar government to pass a resolution unanimously against the bill during this Budget session and convey it to the Centre. If they fail to do so, we will continue our protest and not let the House proceedings run smoothly," Alam stated.

All eyes are now on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has maintained a secular image despite his alliances. The minority community is expecting him to join the movement or at least issue a statement opposing the bill. Political analysts believe CM Nitish's stance on this issue could significantly impact the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, where minority votes could prove crucial. Lalu, a vocal opponent of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, reiterated his support for the minority community. Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Central Government Calls Meeting of All MPs To Discuss Waqf Bill Amid AIMPLB Announces Nationwide Agitation Against Bill.

AIMPLB Launches Nationwide Protest Against Waqf Bill From Patna

LIVE Maha Dharna against Waqf Bill at Patna by All India Muslim Personal Law Board https://t.co/5pzQTSzbaw — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) March 26, 2025

He was joined by maulanas and ulemas from across the country who gathered at the protest site to voice their opposition. The opposition has also accused the ruling party of "diverting" attention from critical state issues by bringing the "controversial" bill to the forefront. As the Budget session of the Bihar Assembly is underway, protests inside and outside the House are expected to intensify. The minority community and opposition leaders have vowed to sustain the movement until the central government reconsiders the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

