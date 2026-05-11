Business News | OnePlus Introduced Nord CE 6 5G and Nord CE 6 Lite for Mid-range Buyers in India

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: OnePlus has unveiled two new smartphones in India this summer, the Nord CE 6 5G and the Nord CE 6 Lite, bringing near-flagship features to the mid-range segment at prices starting from Rs. 20,999. The Nord CE 6 5G is priced starting at Rs. 29,999 and targets buyers who want premium display quality, a large battery, and flagship-grade durability below Rs. 35,000. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, starting at Rs. 20,999, is designed for first-time buyers, students, and everyday users who need reliable daily performance without stretching their budget.

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For buyers looking to bring home either model without a large upfront payment, Bajaj Finserv partner stores are offering Easy EMIs during the Summer Sale, with tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, zero down payment on select models, and instant approvals, the process remains simple and straightforward. Shoppers can visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India to bring home their new smartphone the same day.

What the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G brings to the tableThe Nord CE 6 5G is available in Fresh Blue, Pitch Black, and Lunar Pearl across two configurations -- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs. 29,999, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs. 32,999.

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Specifications:

- Display: 6.78-inch Sunburst AMOLED Flex display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 3,600 nits peak brightness- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with Adreno 810 GPU- Battery: 8,000 mAh with 80 W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 27 W wired reverse charging- Main camera: 50MP with dual-axis optical image stabilisation and dual-axis electronic image stabilisation- Front camera: 32MP with tri-axis electronic image stabilisation and autofocus- Durability: IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings for comprehensive water and dust resistance- Software: OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16, with a system fluency rating of A for 72 monthsThe OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G is built for buyers who want a brighter display, a substantially larger battery, and comprehensive water resistance at a price point where these features are rarely available together.

What the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite brings to the tableThe Nord CE 6 Lite goes on sale from 12 May 2026 and is available in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black across three configurations -- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs. 20,999, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage at Rs. 22,999, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs. 25,999.

Specifications:

- Display: 6.72-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex with Mali-G615 GPU- Battery: 7,000 mAh with 45 W SUPERVOOC fast charging- Main camera: 50MP with dual-axis electronic image stabilisation- Front camera: 8MP with dual-axis electronic image stabilisation- Durability: IP64 rating and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification- Storage: Hybrid SIM slot supporting microSD expansion up to 2TB- Software: OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16, rated for 60 months of smooth performanceThe Nord CE 6 Lite is designed for buyers who prioritise battery life, expandable storage, and solid everyday performance at the most accessible price point in the Nord CE 6 lineup.

Nord CE 6 5G vs Nord CE 6 Lite -- How to chooseBuyers choosing between the two will find meaningful differences across display technology, processing power, and camera capability.

The Nord CE 6 5G offers a superior AMOLED panel with significantly higher brightness and a more powerful Snapdragon chipset, making it better suited for heavy usage, gaming, and content consumption. Its 8,000 mAh battery and 80W charging give it a clear edge in endurance and recovery time. The higher IP rating also makes it the more durable choice for buyers who need comprehensive protection against water and dust.

The Nord CE 6 Lite, by contrast, delivers competitive performance for the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 26,000 segment, with the added benefit of microSD expandability and a lighter build. For buyers on a tighter budget who need a reliable daily driver with a long-lasting battery, the Lite variant represents strong value.

Disclaimer: Prices and EMI amounts are subject to change based on offers and availability. Customers are advised to check the latest details at their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

How to buy the OnePlus smartphones with Bajaj Finserv The buying process at Bajaj Finserv partner stores is simple and typically takes 10 to 15 minutes, with customers able to take their new smartphone home the same day.

1. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store from among 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities in India.2. Select the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G or Nord CE 6 Lite variant based on budget and requirements.3. Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout using a mobile number and OTP verification.4. Choose a flexible repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months.5. Complete the purchase and take the new smartphone home the same day.Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India, and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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