Southbridge McDonald’s Viral Video: Employee Seen Stuffing Fries Into Mouth Before Serving to Customers, Probe Launched

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Police in Southbridge are investigating a viral video that appears to show an employee at a local McDonald's placing french fries into her mouth before putting them into one of the restaurant chain’s signature red fry containers.

The video, which circulated widely online last week, prompted multiple calls and complaints to the Southbridge Police Department. Authorities said they are now working with the local Board of Health and restaurant management to determine whether the food was ultimately served to a customer. Canada Viral Video: Motorcycle Found Hanging From Traffic Signal Pole After Colliding With BMW in British Columbia, Clip Surfaces.

Southbridge McDonalds Viral Video

@McDonalds this is at the Southbridge ma location please investigate pic.twitter.com/YSbxou8qAh — Bruins Fan (@trashmaster48) May 7, 2026

In the brief clip, the woman appears to say, “You want french fries today, right?” before handling the food. Police said the footage was believed to have originally been posted to a private social media story before spreading online. “At this time, the matter is being addressed in coordination with the Board of Health and restaurant management,” Southbridge police said in a statement released Friday.

Officials added that investigators are attempting to identify any customers who may have been affected. “We are also working to determine whether the food was ultimately served to a customer and to identify any individual who may have been affected,” the department said. Mumbai: Video of Couple Having S*x on Footpath Outside Churchgate Railway Station Goes Viral.

The Southbridge McDonald’s franchise is operated by the Spadea and Balducci families, who confirmed that the individuals involved in the incident are no longer employed at the restaurant following an internal investigation. “The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values,” the owners said in a statement.

The franchise operators added that they are cooperating with both local authorities and public health officials. “We are proactively working with local authorities and the local health department, who have found no public health concerns or violations,” the statement said.

The incident has drawn attention online amid broader concerns over food safety practices in restaurants and the impact of viral social media content involving employees. The franchise owners said customer wellbeing remains their top priority as the investigation continues.

“The wellbeing and safety of our Southbridge community remains our top priority, and we will continue to take swift appropriate actions as needed,” the statement added. Authorities have not announced whether any criminal charges will be filed as the investigation remains ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Boston.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).