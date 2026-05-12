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Actress Seerat Kapoor has made headlines following a strong rebuttal to a social media user who referred to her as "Allu Arjun's property." The incident occurred after the actress shared unseen photos from a private jet trip with the Pushpa star to mark his 44th birthday on April 8, 2026. While many fans celebrated the duo's close friendship, the comment sparked a wider conversation regarding dignity and respect toward women in the digital space. ‘Pushpa’ Star Allu Arjun To Soon Move Into INR 100 Crore Luxurious Mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

Seerat Kapoor Defends Herself After ‘Allu Arjun Property’ Remark

The controversy began when Kapoor posted a photo of herself in a lacy brown outfit with the caption, "Entering the weekend like my own muse." Amidst numerous compliments, one user commented, "Allu Arjun property," accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji.

Kapoor chose not to ignore the remark, responding directly to challenge the possessive nature of the comment. "Adding a '(heart eye emoji)' doesn't make it sound any respectful, Sir," she wrote. "A woman is never anyone's property... She's her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed."

Seerat Kapoor Shuts Down Troll Calling Her ‘Allu Arjun’s Property’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Her response quickly went viral, earning widespread praise from fans and industry followers for its firm yet composed tone. Many users voiced their support, noting that such comments reflect a "misogynistic" mindset that reduces female colleagues to the status of objects. The initial photos that triggered the trolling featured Kapoor and Allu Arjun sharing candid moments on a private jet.

In her birthday tribute to the actor, she described him as "graceful, grounded and authentic," highlighting a long-standing friendship that was previously unknown to many in the public eye.

Seerat Kapoor's Birthday Post for Allu Arjun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor)

Who is Seerat Kapoor?

Seerat Kapoor is a versatile Indian actress, model, and trained choreographer who primarily works in Telugu cinema. She began her career in the entertainment industry behind the scenes as an assistant choreographer on the Bollywood film Rockstar (2011) before making her acting debut in the 2014 Telugu hit Run Raja Run. Born and raised in Mumbai, Kapoor is also a trained Indian classical singer and a former dance instructor at Ashley Lobo’s The Danceworx. ‘Raaka’: Shah Rukh Khan To Make Cameo in Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone’s Sci-Fi Epic After Turning Down ‘Jailer 2’? Here’s What We Know.

Over the last decade, she has built a steady filmography with notable roles in films such as Tiger, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, and Touch Chesi Chudu alongside Ravi Teja. Recently, she has expanded her reach into digital spaces with the web series Save the Tigers and is set to appear in upcoming projects, including the pan-Indian film Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam and The Black Gold. Despite the recent social media friction, Kapoor remains a prominent figure in the industry, known for her candid personality and focus on individual identity

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Seerat Kapoor). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).