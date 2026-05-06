Business News | Onward Technologies Delivers Record FY26 Revenue INR 550.9 Cr; Ebitda INR 71.9 Cr Up 60.9% Yoy; Pat INR 46.7 Cr Up 72.3% Yoy; INR 8 Dividend Recommended

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC), a global digital engineering and ER&D services partner, announced today its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of FY26 ended 31st March 2026.

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The Board recommends a dividend of INR 8 per share, continuing its 11-year track record and increasing it from INR 5 last year.

- FY26: Highest-ever revenue of INR 550.9 crore, up 10.5% YoY; record EBITDA of INR 71.9 crore with 13.2% margin

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- Cash flow: Strong operating cash flow generation, supported by disciplined execution and working-capital rigor

- Q4 FY26: Total revenue of INR 139.0 crore, reflecting YOY growth of 6.9%

Commenting on the results, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said, "FY26 marks our strongest annual performance to date, delivering record revenue of INR 550.9 crore and record EBITDA of INR 71.9 crore, with EBITDA growing 60.9% YoY and margins expanding to 13.2%. This performance was anchored in execution excellence, operating leverage and sharp cost discipline, while maintaining strong cash generation from the business.

This outcome reflects a revenue CAGR of 15.3% and an EBITDA CAGR of 35.4% over the last four years (FY22-FY26), with our overall headcount at 2,485.

During the year, we saw sustained momentum across ER&D and digital engineering services, supported by deeper engagement with strategic accounts. We continue to invest in strengthening our capabilities and expanding our presence across the US and Europe.

In line with our capital allocation priorities and commitment to consistent shareholder returns, the Board has recommended a record dividend of INR 8 per share, our 11th consecutive annual dividend and an increase over last year.

While the macro environment remains dynamic, demand for engineering services remains resilient. As we enter FY27, we will continue to focus on delivery-led growth, scaling our offshore model, deepening strategic accounts and strengthening vertical specialization, aimed at driving sustained double-digit growth in Revenue and EBITDA."

Key Highlights - Q4 / FY26

*FY26

- Total revenue growth of 10.5% YoY to INR 550.9 crore

- EBITDA margin of 13.2%, with EBITDA at INR 71.9 crore

- PAT* at INR 46.7 crore with growth of 72.3% YoY

- Strong operating cash flow generation, reflecting disciplined execution and working-capital focus

- Board recommended record dividend of INR 8 per share for the 11th consecutive year

- Q4 FY26 total revenue was INR 139.0 crore, reflecting a growth of 6.9% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 11.2% and EBITDA growth of 10.1 % YoY.

- Top 25 clients contribute 88% of total revenues.

- Total headcount stood at 2,485 employees.

- Attrition at 14.85% (LTM).

* Excluding one-time exceptional item due to new labour code in Q3 FY26

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