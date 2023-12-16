BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: Individuals seeking to open a Demat account for investing and trading in shares/securities markets can now do so through Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. This will allow individuals to enter the capital markets and securely trade into equity shares, derivatives, ETFs and other market-linked products. Having a Demat account does away with the maintenance and handling of all physical shares/securities-related papers and documents. Some of the benefits of a Demat account are:

Also Read | Karnataka Honey Trap Case: Man Projects Wife As Widow, Honey Traps Industrialist To Extort Money; Four Accused Arrested.

* Transact online at Live/Market price* Easy transfer of shares/securities* Quick online access and management* Availability of nomination facility Individuals can make use of Bajaj Markets to open a Demat account in a convenient and hassle-free manner. Some of the advantages of doing so are:

* Zero account opening charges* Low MTF charges* Zero annual maintenance charges* Quick onboarding process As per the latest SEBI guideline, investors must add a nominee to their existing Demat accounts by 31st December 2023. Individuals can download the Bajaj Markets app or visit the official website to open a Demat account in just a few clicks.

Also Read | Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Photo and Video Sharing Platform Lets You Create Customisable 'Add Yours' Templates With GIFs, Images and Text.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)