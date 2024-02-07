PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index stands at 72.8 for Q1 2024, 3.6 per cent higher compared to Q4 2023. Five out of six optimism indices have shown improvement while optimism for fresh hiring remains at the ten-quarter low. The Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Index, which has been measuring the changing business sentiment of India Inc. since 2002, is a leading indicator for India's overall growth, with a correlation co-efficient of around 80 per cent with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Highlights

* Optimism for increase in net profits stands at five - quarter high.

* Optimism for increase in selling prices has also improved by one percentage point against previous quarter.

* However, the optimism for fresh hiring of employees continues to be at the same levels seen in previous quarter and lowest since Q4 2021.

* While overall optimism among small firms has declined marginally by 0.2 per cent, the optimism for medium and large firms have recorded growth of 5.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively in Q1 2024, over the previous quarter.

* Highest growth in optimism for increase in net profits were witnessed in Automobiles industry.

* Electricals, electronics and hardware industries have experienced the steepest decline in optimism for inventory levels on a quarterly basis.

Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet, said, "India shines as a stable force amid global economic shifts, with a notable 3.6 percentage points rise in optimism level among businesses for Q1 2024. Despite a post-festive season dip in demand, the outlook for margin expansion remains strong, buoyed by the potential of lower global commodity prices. India's robust capital expenditure cycle, fueled by a vibrant government and private sector collaboration, fueled by ample credit, propels optimism for medium and large enterprises. In the face of global uncertainties and supply chain challenges, India's growth story stands resilient, showcasing the nation's unwavering commitment to progress on the global economic stage."

Key findings from the Q1 2024 survey

The optimism for increase in volume of sales has improved by 4 percentage points in Q1 2024, compared to previous quarter. Real Estate activities have recorded the highest growth, while the mining sector has recorded the lowest growth in optimism regarding increase in volume of sales on quarterly basis.

The optimism for increase in net profits has improved by 5 percentage points in Q1 2024, compared to Q4 2023. Automobiles industry has recorded the highest growth, while manufacturing of metals has recorded the lowest growth in optimism with respect to increase in net profits on quarterly basis.

The optimism for increase in selling prices has improved by 1 percentage point on quarterly basis in Q1 2024. The transportation and storage industries have recorded the highest growth, while automobiles industry has recorded the lowest growth in optimism regarding increase in level of selling prices compared to previous quarter.

The optimism for increase in new orders has improved by 7 percentage points in Q1 2024, compared to Q4 2023. the textiles industry has recorded the highest growth, while wholesale and retail trade have recorded the lowest growth in optimism regarding the expansion of order books on quarterly basis.

The optimism for inventory levels has moved up by 6 percentage points in Q1 2024, compared to Q4 2023. The manufacturing of automobiles has recorded the highest growth, while the electricals, electronics and hardware industries have recorded the lowest growth in optimism regarding inventory levels on quarterly basis.

The optimism for hiring of employees is stagnant in Q1 2024 with no change recorded compared to previous quarter. Chemicals, rubber and plastics industries have recorded the highest growth, while the manufacturing of food, beverages and tobacco has recorded the lowest growth in optimism regarding the fresh hiring of employees, compared to previous quarter.

Notes to Editors

The Business Optimism Index (BOI) is a quarterly survey-based index designed to measure the pulse of the Indian business community across India and has served as a reliable indicator of the economy. Dun & Bradstreet surveys respondents (senior management) across India from the Manufacturing and Services sector, covering businesses of varying scale (large, medium and small) to calculate the BOI. Respondents are asked about their expectations (in terms of increase, decrease, or no change) regarding their company's performance (Six BOI Parameters) in the ensuing quarter over the same quarter in the previous year.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions in domains of finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly-skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

