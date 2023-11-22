VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: Amidst the festive glow, Mumbai's real estate market shines, witnessing a surge of 1.04 lakh property registrations in the first 10 months of 2023, with October alone reporting a 20 percent increase over the previous year. Reflecting a nationwide trend, post-pandemic homebuyers in Mumbai are opting for more spacious dwellings. The October-December quarter is poised to attract numerous first-time buyers enticed by festive season discounts. Origin Corp, attuned to this trend, presents special offers, exclusive discounts, and attractive financing options, making home buying more appealing. This festive season is anticipated to be pivotal for the real estate industry, promising a delightful experience for homebuyers stepping into their dream homes.

As the joyful season is ongoing, the real estate landscape in Mumbai is sparkling with exciting offers and opportunities. One development that has been making waves is Wisteria Square in Mira Road, offering a seamless blend of convenience and luxury with its 1 & 2 BHK affordable apartments with sample flats. With spacious homes and impeccable finishes, Wisteria Square redefines affordability without compromising quality. As part of their festive celebration, they are offering a free modular kitchen for those who choose to elevate their living space this festive season. Maha RERA No P51700028141

For those looking for affordable luxury now ready for possession in Mira Road, Shubh Atika in Mira Road is an enticing option. Offering 1 & 2 BHK apartments with sample flats and Cloud 22 Amenities, this development combines meticulous planning and premium materials for a reliable investment. Their festive offer allows you to step into a new home, and with limited flats available, it's an opportunity not to be missed. Maha RERA No P51700009680.

If exclusive luxurious villa living is your dream, The Willows in Mira-Bhayander is the place to be. With 20 Mega Villas featuring 2 bedrooms, stilt parking, private yards, and rooftop terraces, this development is redefining luxury. Maha RERA Number: P51700027028.

Oriana in Mira Road is another noteworthy option with 1, 2 & 3 BHK luxurious apartments. Oriana stands tall with two magnificent towers, each comprising Ground + 2 podiums and soaring to a grand height of 21 storeys. These sky-rise towers redefine the city's skyline and offer a selection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences with sample flats, ensuring a living space tailored to diverse preferences and needs. Located strategically on the main road and facing the city civil court, Oriana not only provides a prestigious address but also offers residents a captivating view of the city's vibrant surroundings. The thoughtful design, coupled with this prime location, further enhances the allure of Oriana, creating a harmonious blend of luxury and accessibility. Maha RERA Number: P51700007276.

Amidst these festive endeavors, Rock Highland offers premium 2 & 3 BHK residences which has emerged as a gateway to unbeatable location, luxurious quality, security, and meticulous design. With construction in full swing and show flat ready, these luxury apartments epitomize modern living in Kandivali West. Origin Corp's intentional choice of Kandivali ensures residents will relish unmatched connectivity and an opulent, convenient lifestyle in this vibrant neighborhood. Maha RERA No P51800049632.

But it's not just about the developments; it's also about the promising infrastructure in Mira Road and Kandivali boasts excellent connectivity, supported by a well-established road and rail network. Multiple infrastructure projects, like the Andheri-Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander Metro Line and the forthcoming Coastal Road, are set to enhance accessibility in northern Mumbai. The Borivali-Thane Tunnel Road will further expedite travel between these suburbs, while the four-lane Gorai-Bhayander Road will simplify commuting. These developments are poised to drive real estate prices higher in both Mira Road and Kandivali, making them appealing investment prospects.

The Mumbai real estate market is shining bright this festive season, with a significant increase in property registrations compared to the previous year. Homebuyers are looking to upgrade to larger apartments, and the festive season is expected to attract many first-time buyers with the multitude of offers and discounts available.

Origin Corp's Preparedness for the Festive Rush

As the festive season infuses optimism and enthusiasm into the real estate market, Origin Corp stands fully prepared to meet the demands and expectations of homebuyers. The company has rolled out special festive offers, exclusive discounts, and attractive financing options, creating an even more appealing environment for home buying during this celebratory season. Origin Corp anticipates a pivotal period for the real estate industry, and homebuyers can look forward to a delightful experience as they step into their dream homes.

A Future Full of Promise

Beyond these star projects, Origin Corp has numerous other ongoing and upcoming projects in the near future, catering to a variety of preferences and lifestyles.

