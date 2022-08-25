Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Pune-based Orrganic Elemennt launches Cosmos Organic certified skincare essentials that are 100 per cent vegan and inclusive. Led by Kaveeta Pol, an ambassador of the vegan lifestyle herself, the brand's values stem from her passion for conscious living.

As an increasing number of consumers, across gender and age, lean into adopting conscious skincare, Orrganic Elemennt wants to be by their side with high quality products and skin science education. "Learning how to take care of your skin is a journey," says Kaveeta. "People are enjoying exploring and discovering what works on their skin, what makes them feel good in their skin, and empowering themselves with the knowledge of skincare. We want to make that experience safe, simple and fulfilling, while being free of guilt towards the impact on our ecosystem," she adds.

Also Read | Bail Pola 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Pithori Amavasya? Know Significance, Puja Tithi and Shubh Muhurat of The Auspicious Cow Festival.

Orrganic Elemennt's first launch, the Eternal Glow + Organic Face Oil boasts of many different benefits, suiting many skin types across genders. "We are fans of formulating multi-benefit products for everyday usage. Our products are designed to keep routines minimalistic by packing in high performance ingredients into one product," says Kaveeta Pol.

Kaveeta Pol shares insights into their mindful formulation process for their Face Oil, "With 2-3 drops of our face oil, you get carefully balanced active antioxidants and emollients, loaded with Vit A, E and C. Acai Berry Fruit Oil and Pomegranate Seed Oil are potent antioxidants that suit all skin types with skin repair. Argan and Sunflower Seed Oil, powerful emollients that provide long lasting hydration, but they also have a comedogenic rating of 0 which means they do not clog pores, perfect for oily and sensitive skin. Turmeric Root Oil and Moringa Seed Oil have naturally occurring anti-inflammatory content ensuring all skin types are safe, soothed and protected from damage to the skin barrier. Together the formulation delivers glowing skin across all skin types and gender."

Also Read | Constantly Checking News Can Lead to Stress, Anxiety & Poor Physical Health; Warn Researchers.

The brand's philosophy is 'No shortcuts, only long-term results', which speaks to their objective of creating high performance skincare without compromising on their planet-positive values. Kaveeta says, "In a skincare landscape where quick, instant results are promised using harsh chemical shortcuts, we have gone the steady, time tested way with natural, pure, high grade plant-based ingredients. We consciously decided to either remove known irritants or find safe, natural alternatives to these known irritants so our products can truly be suitable to everyone."

As customers emerge more enlightened, curious and responsible in their purchase behaviour, skincare brands are questioning the status quo to bring about change. Orrganic Elemennt pursued the COSMOS Organic Standard, often known as the most stringent organic certification to achieve for skincare products. "With so many claims of organic in the market, it can get confusing and create a trust deficit in the minds of customers if not backed by evidence. We wanted to go the extra mile and get ourselves certified by the highest authority available globally. Our ingredients and formulations were analysed by their origin, farming techniques, green chemistry principles and environmental impact. Our manufacturing unit, packaging and even labelling was audited and inspected for eco friendly practices and transparency. We thoroughly enjoyed this process, there was so much learning every day and are proud to have pushed the boundaries of our product formulations by achieving this certification," says Kaveeta Pol.

The brand also gives customers unique access to all the ingredients by role, certification and extraction source on their website. Kaveeta shares, "We want to empower our customers to make informed decisions. We can already see customers becoming more comfortable speaking the language of the skin."

Orrganic Elemennt launches its COSMOS Organic certified Face Wash in September this year. Their products are available for sale on their website www.orrganicelemennt.com and Amazon. Orrganic Elemennt also holds a poignant brand history in the Indian salon industry since 2016 as India's first vegan and organic salon located in Pune.

This Story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)