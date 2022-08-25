Bail Pola is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra and Chattisgarh. It falls on the Amavasya of Shravan month when the farming community worships the cows and bullocks to express their gratitude to the cattle. Bail Pola 2022 will be celebrated on August 26, Friday. On this day, bullocks are put to rest by the farmers who invite them to practice the holy rituals. They bathe and decorate the cattle with colours and bells. A fun-filled procession takes place on this day when the religious animals are celebrated with drums, dhols and other instruments. The whole day is dedicated to the cows and cattle who’ve been the backbone for farmers by helping them with the primary farming activities. As you look forward to celebrating Pithori Amavasya, know about the Bail Pola 2022 date in Maharashtra. Get full details about the significance of Puja Tithi and Shubh Muhurat of the auspicious cow festival.

When is Pithori Amavasya? Bail Pola 2022 Puja Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

Bail Pola falls on the Pithori Amavasya of Sawan Maas. Bail Pola 2022 will be celebrated on August 26, Friday, as farmers will come forward to thank the cattle, who are the reason behind their bread and butter. The festival is celebrated with incredible joy in Maharashtra and is sometimes referred to as the Pola Marathi festival. According to Panchang, Suryodam (sunrise) will occur at 05.50 am, after which bulls and cows will be taken for a holy bath by the farmers. The Pola festival is observed as Pongal in the South and Godhan in Northern India. Get Easy & Beautiful Bail Pola Patterns To Draw on This Special Day!

Bail Pola Significance

On this auspicious festival, bulls are bathed in the morning and massaged with oil. Farmers adorn their bulls with shawls, colours, bells and flowers to prepare them for the procession organised with a great show in Maharashtra. Farmers take special care of their cattle on this day as they serve as their main source of livelihood. They do not let the oxen work on Bail Pola, and the animals are allowed to relax for a day. Maharashtra’s famous puran poli is prepared on this festive occasion. Houses are also decorated with rangolis and torans, puja thalis are prepared, and people greet each other after the religious procession of the cattle that takes place on that day. The earthen lamps are also lit using ghee for the traditional aarti of the cattle. The children also prepare wooden replicas of the bull to celebrate the day. Thus, Bail Pola is celebrated with absolute joy across Maharashtra to mark the importance of cattle in their daily lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).