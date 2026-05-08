Business News | Orris Group Organised Shri Hanuman Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Gurugram

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 8: Orris Group - https://www.orris.in/ organised the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Hanuman Mandir from April 27 to May 3, 2026, at Sector 89, Gurugram. The seven-day spiritual programme brought together residents, devotees, and community stakeholders, culminating in a significant moment of cultural and religious importance.

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The ceremony concluded on May 3, 2026, with the final rituals performed by learned priests in accordance with Vedic traditions. The rituals marked the consecration of the deity and sanctification of the temple premises. The event witnessed strong participation throughout the week, with attendees actively engaging in prayers and ceremonies, creating a deeply devotional and culturally rooted environment.

Prasad distribution was conducted at 12:30 PM on the concluding day, ensuring inclusive participation and reinforcing the community-centric approach of the initiative. Strategically located opposite St. Xavier's High School, the temple is expected to serve as a key spiritual and cultural anchor for the rapidly evolving residential ecosystem of Sector 89.

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Through this initiative, Orris Group reinforced its commitment to integrating cultural and spiritual infrastructure within urban developments, enabling holistic community building beyond physical spaces.

Vijay Gupta, Founder, Orris Group, stated, "The successful completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony reflects our continued focus on fostering community engagement and creating spaces that strengthen cultural identity and collective harmony. The participation witnessed throughout the week highlights the importance of such initiatives."

The ceremony concluded with a note of gratitude towards attendees and stakeholders, whose presence contributed to the successful culmination of the event.

About Orris Group:

Orris Group has established itself as a distinguished real estate developer, creating marquee developments across diverse asset classes. With over 11 million sq. ft. delivered and 20 million sq. ft. under development, the Group has a robust presence across segments like - Residences, Retail, Hospitality, Workspaces and Estates. Backed by a substantial land bank across prime micro-markets in NCR, Orris develops projects that set new benchmarks in design, execution and urban community living.

Recognized as the "Most Admired Real Estate Developer of the Year 2023," the Group continues to shape the future of modern India through excellence and trust.

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