New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday said it has intensified monitoring of LPG supply across the country, conducting over 1.16 lakh raids so far and suspending around 53 LPG distributors for violations, even as it maintained that there is no shortage of domestic LPG.

Speaking during the daily Inter-Ministerial Briefing on developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said strict enforcement measures are being undertaken to ensure smooth distribution and prevent irregularities in the system.

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She stated, "Yesterday, around 3,300 raids were conducted, in which more than 600 cylinders were seized. So far, around 1,16,000 raids have been carried out. Oil marketing companies have issued 1,870 show-cause notices to LPG distributors, and around 53 LPG distributors have been suspended".

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation impacting global supply chains, the government reiterated that domestic LPG supply remains fully stable.

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"Domestic consumers have been prioritised and supply for household use has been ensured at 100 per cent. There has been no dry-out reported at any LPG distributor," she said.

India meets around 60 per cent of its LPG requirement through imports, and the current geopolitical tensions have affected supply conditions. However, the government has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted availability for households.

She also shared that on Wednesday, more than 51 lakh LPG cylinders were delivered to homes in a single day, reflecting strong supply and distribution capacity. Digital systems have also improved efficiency, with online booking reaching 98 per cent and OTP-based delivery at 92 per cent.

On the commercial side, she noted that the LPG supply has been impacted but is being gradually restored. Currently, commercial LPG supply has reached around 70 per cent. Bulk supply has also been resumed for key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture, packaging, and paints.

To support vulnerable sections, the secretary shared that the supply of 5-kg LPG cylinders has been increased, especially for students and labourers. Demand for these smaller cylinders has seen a sharp rise in recent weeks.

The government said it is closely monitoring the situation through control rooms set up across states and union territories, along with district-level monitoring committees.

Officials added that crude inventories remain adequate and refineries are operating at optimal capacity, ensuring steady LPG production. (ANI)

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